Top 5 Girls’ Night Out Restaurants In Boston

Let’s be honest, dining hall food is pretty hit-or-miss.

While there are some good options from time to time, the food isn’t typically the best. As a non-picky eater with a fast metabolism, I will eat whatever is in front of me, but sometimes I ponder the amount of preservatives and processing that goes into these foods.

Dining hall food does what it’s supposed to do and feeds us, but in terms of healthiness and vitamins… I’m not too sure. Plus, eating out at a restaurant in college feels like heaven. It’s an opportunity to eat a good, nourishing meal and escape from routine.

If you’re seeking a break from dining hall food or take-out, here’s a list of my top five restaurants to go with your girls in Boston.

Coquette

My friends and I tried Coquette just last weekend, and it did not disappoint. Located in Seaport, this restaurant serves coastal Mediterranean cuisine. With red chandeliers and coquette-painted walls, the interior is certainly a beautiful spectacle. It feels as if you’re stepping into Jean-Honoré Fragonard’s The Swing.

We started with the nonna buns and steak tartare, topped with shredded cheese and caviar. Eaten together, they were delicious. Then came the $4 oysters, which are definitely a bargain if you’re only ordering a few. As a Greek girl with high seafood standards, the oysters definitely impressed me as they were both fresh and flavorful.

For the main course, I ordered the salmon while my friends ordered the pizza and the burger, all of which were big hits.

Stephanie’s on Newbury

Stephanie’s is a Newbury Street classic and a reliable go-to. It’s one of those restaurants that has whatever you’re in the mood for, from salads and pasta to burgers and sandwiches. Plus, their menu changes throughout the day for brunch, lunch, and dinner, making it a suitable option at any time.

I especially love coming to Stephanie’s when the weather is warm. The restaurant has quite a scene for outdoor seating (and people-watching), creating a lively atmosphere. But even in winter, the inside is cozy and inviting.

My favorite dish is the rigatoni bolognese, made with pork, veal, beef, and of course, Parmigiano-Reggiano. Nothing beats a good carb-heavy comfort meal.

Barcelona Wine Bar

What college girl in Boston hasn’t been to Barcelona? It perfectly encapsulates a girls’ night out: cute outfits, music, tapas, and drinks. It’s especially needed after a long week of studying.

The burrata drizzled with sweet syrup is a must-order, as you can lather it with really any of the tapas you order. Next, the patatas bravas are so soft they make you wonder when you last had a cooked potato (probably not since you were home). The roasted mushrooms are great too, and, if you’re brave enough, try the Brussels sprouts. I promise they are well-cooked and actually taste good.

For drinks, you can order a pitcher of anything and split it among the table. Barcelona’s signature is the sangria.

Lolita

Lolita is undeniably aesthetic. It has that dark, loungy vibe with roses on the walls and candles on the tables, and it’s an accessible spot, conveniently located near Copley station. And hey, if you’re ever studying at the Boston Public Library, you can simply walk a block over.

Lolita’s Mexican-inspired menu features mainly tacos and quesadillas. For appetizers, you can never go wrong with chips and guacamole. Their grilled street corn on the cob is very yummy; another one of those foods that you can’t recall the last time you ate it. For the main course, I love the grilled steak or crispy pork tacos.

The most memorable part about this restaurant is its signature dessert: a massive ball of cotton candy shaped like a rose.

La Voile

Last but not least, La Voile is my favorite restaurant in Boston. With their white tablecloths and red napkins, this French restaurant knows what it’s doing.

Their best dish is the L’Entrecôte, which is essentially steak frites. If you haven’t guessed by now, I’m a meat lover. The dish comes with a rib-eye steak, hand-cut frites, and a salad. Contrary to red-meat dishes, the L’Entrecôte is not greasy or messy at all.

Best of all, it comes with a side of the beurre maître d’hôtel sauce served in a ramekin. This French sauce, softened butter with lemon juice, is phenomenal. You will be pouring it on top of your food for every bite. Especially after a workout or run, there is nothing better than a steak.

Boston has something for every girls’ night palette!

