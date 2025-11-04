Top 5 Must-Watch Movies For Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the weather gets colder and our clothes get cozier, it’s the perfect time to cuddle up and watch a good movie. Here are some of the top five movies you should watch this fall season!

TEN THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU (1999)

If you’re looking for a good rom-com, this movie is for you! Ten Things I Hate About You depicts both a younger, innocent, bubbly sister and an older, standoffish sister. Per house rules put in place by the girls’ father, the younger sister, Bianca, is sworn off from dating until her older sister, Kat, gets a boyfriend. But as a high school student, that rule isn’t destined to last very long. Especially when a new student, Cameron, shows up. This movie shows that anyone can find love, and that your person just might be out there waiting for you — or they may be right in front of you! Touchstone Pictures

THE MAZE RUNNER (2014)

If you’re looking for an action-packed movie full of jump scares that get your heart pumping, this movie is for you! The Maze Runner follows Thomas as he wakes up inside a huge glade with no memory of who or where he is. He finds around 50 other boys stuck inside this glade who also have no outside memories, just like him. As all the boys try to escape the glade, things start changing, seemingly ever since Thomas was put into the maze. What is so special about Thomas? This movie is a thrilling rollercoaster that will have you on the edge of your seat, learning what is really going on in the dystopian world at the same time the boys do. Additionally, it’s a trilogy, so you can really overstay your welcome, cuddled up in bed!

TWILIGHT (2008)

If you’re looking for a romantic movie with some fantasy elements like vampires and werewolves, this movie is for you! Twilight follows the life of Isabella Swan, who has just moved back to Forks, Washington, where the cold and wet weather is very similar to how Boston’s been acting lately. As she enters a new school and environment, she immediately falls irrevocably in love with Edward, a boy from school with a mysterious family and a secret. As Bella discovers that Edward and his family are all vampires, she only grows more attached to him, putting his family and Bella in danger. This movie is perfect if you are looking for a romantic movie full of pining and protection, but also with a little action to get your blood pumping.

LITTLE WOMEN (2019)

If you’re looking for a period piece full of love, angst, female empowerment, and family relations, this movie is for you! Little Women follows the lives of four sisters struggling to remain optimistic as their father fights in the Civil War. Through the middle child, Jo, the movie highlights women’s disadvantages during this era, as she struggles to become a writer in a male-dominated field. This theme also follows the rest of the siblings; Amy, the youngest, has grown up to view marriage as an economic proposition, as her passion for art won’t get her far in life because she is a woman; eldest daughter Meg’s dream in life is to be a loving wife and mother to her children; and the other middle daughter, Beth, struggles with sickness. Throughout the film, we see the lives of the daughters through different time jumps as they grow, change, and evolve to be not so little women. This movie is perfect if you’re looking to feel empowered. You’ll be left thinking about your own life and how you can benefit others. Sony Pictures / YouTube

KNIVES OUT (2019)