The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

As the weather gets chilly, it’s time to transition your wardrobe from summer to fall. Fall fashion encapsulates layering, comfort, and timeless style, making it the best season to invest in clothes that will keep you warm and boost your confidence. With that being said, here are my top five must-have pieces for your fall wardrobe.

First, a turtleneck sweater A turtleneck sweater is a great option for keeping you warm while adding a little spark to your outfit. It’s perfect to pair with some jeans and boots for a day in the city or a night out for dinner. Sweaters also come in various styles, from oversized to cropped to fitted. Additionally, there is a wide scope of colors to choose from, so they are easy to mix and match to your desire! Second, a corduroy jacket A corduroy jacket is perfect for keeping you warm on chilly fall days and matches almost every outfit, whether fancy or casual. If you want to ensure the jacket matches your other fall outfits, get your hands on one with neutral corduroy tones, such as cream, olive, or black. Corduroy jackets are also great for layering—wear them over a short-sleeve shirt, long-sleeve shirt, or whatever your heart desires! Third, ankle boots are a must for the fall Especially with all the rainy days ahead, ankle boots are very useful in getting you from place to place. They are water-resistant and very durable for long walks in the city. Ankle boots can also be worn with anything from dresses to plain leggings, making them extremely versatile. With a pair in neutral colors like black, brown, or tan, I promise you won’t regret your decision! Photo by Alisa Anton from Stocksnap Fourth, a wool scarf A wool scarf will keep you warm on windy days and is the best accessory for adding a pop of style to your outfit. Scarves can also be worn in numerous ways, such as draping, wrapping, or tying them. If you want a scarf that stands out, you can opt for brighter colors or plaid scarves. Or, if you want something more neutral, aim for creams, grays, and greens. There really is no wrong option! Last but not least, any pair of jeans Yet another staple piece that should be in every fall closet! Jeans pair well with almost every outfit you can think of, from as fancy to as casual as you want. Whether you want low, mid, high-rise, or different shades of denim, there are plenty of options that will suit your fall wardrobe needs. Pair jeans with some boots and a sweater, and your next fall outfit is complete!

These five staple pieces will help you create the fall wardrobe of your dreams, with the perfect blend of fashion and practicality.

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!