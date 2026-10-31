Top 5 Best Girl’s Day Spots In Boston

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Boston is a huge city, so it’s easy to feel trapped when you don’t have some good spots for an afternoon or night out. I’ve explored a little bit of Boston myself, and I still find it overwhelming and hard to pinpoint fun things to do that don’t cost too much. Below, I’ve listed my top five favorite spots and why I think you would enjoy them too!

Back Bay Fens Back Bay Fens is the perfect place for a nice picnic, especially with the weather getting colder over the next few weeks. The location has a beautiful pond lined with willow trees. If you set up a picnic blanket and bring your favorite snacks, it’s the perfect place for a nice lunch or dinner with your friends. The Fens also has a park where you can walk around and look at all the wildlife and nature around you. It’s also a great scenic spot to get some homework done! Photo by Anastasiia Rozumna from Unsplash Coolidge Corner Coolidge Corner is the best place if you want a break from the busyness of the city. Coolidge Corner, especially during the early months of autumn, is a great location for a day out with friends. Surrounded by many small boutiques and coffee shops, the neighborhood is connected right to the MBTA Green Line, making it easily accessible. There are multiple cafes in the area, including Blank Street, Tatte, Caffé Nero, Starbucks, and Dunkin’, all of which have great indoor seating for a study date or a nice chat with friends. Little Words Project Little Words Project in Seaport has a make-your-own bracelet station at The Bead Bar where you and your friends can make your own custom bracelets. Whether that be friendship bracelets or individual bracelets, the possibilities are limitless. You can also purchase pre-made bracelets. Located in the heart of Seaport, it’s also near Sephora and Snowport, so it’s easy to make a day trip out of it. Newbury Street There is no more classic Boston adventure than walking down Newbury Street and having a shopping day. Newbury Street has hundreds of local boutiques and well-known stores. I find that it’s the best place to grab a coffee, get your steps in, and have a new wardrobe by the end of the day. Newbury Street is also surrounded by many different restaurants, so you can always stop for a bite if you get hungry during your shopping trip. Photo by Hannah Morgan from Unsplash Empire Lastly (and probably my favorite option) is Empire in Seaport. Empire is a Pan-Asian restaurant that has all-you-can-eat sushi for $25 on Wednesday nights. This has become a tradition for my friend group in Boston. The restaurant is a perfect place for a night out, and because of its location in Seaport, it’s also a great place to walk around with friends before stopping for a big meal. If you weren’t already sold, the menu also has many different options for everyone to enjoy. Photo by Kelvin Zyteng from Unsplash

I hope these sparked ideas for your next girls’ day out and made the big city feel a little bit cozier.

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