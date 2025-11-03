To Good To Go: The Ultimate Life Hack

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If I asked you about your carbon footprint, I’m sure most of you would be all too familiar with this time-bomb of a term. People, products, and entire industries have carbon footprints, although their sizes vary enormously.

You and I, in the grand scheme of things, scarcely have an impact on the planet. Our actions matter, yes, but are negligible in comparison to the impact of expansive industries, organizations, and world leaders. Compare you and me to the massive black footprint of the oil industry, with its crude harvesting methods and toxic waste. You might begin to feel powerless, frustrated, and responsible, even. These are all sentiments I’ve wrestled with myself. And the easiest reaction is to channel blame towards somebody else.

I’m not the CEO of ExxonMobil or the president of a country, nor anybody with the power to influence serious change. But whether we like it or not, we all leave our impression on the planet, even with the smallest of choices. It’s a devastating consequence of existence, but also an inspiring realization.

Consequences are not inherently negative — they’re simply the ripple effect of our actions, good and bad. Once you understand that, opportunities to initiate positive influence begin to crop up all around you. My most recent discovery in that pursuit is through an aptly named, almost too good to be true app called Too Good To Go.

Too Good To Go was founded in Copenhagen in 2015 with a bold dream: a planet without food waste. They are a certified B Corporation, which, in simple terms, means they’re the real deal. Certified B Corp companies are continually vetted through an intense process to meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance and accountability, according to B Lab U.K. There’s no better way to prove your company’s mission to prioritize people and the planet before profit than becoming B Corp-certified.

Too Good To Go certainly lives up to that promise. While a planet without food waste may sound ambitious, Too Good To Go’s model makes its progress both powerful and practical. Essentially, the app partners with restaurants, stores, cafes, and bakeries all around the world to rescue surplus food that would otherwise go to waste.

These businesses package their products in “surprise bags,” discounted and sold at 25-50% of their original value. Through the Too Good To Go app, customers can browse available deals and schedule a pickup — snagging a Cava bowl for just $5, a box of cookies from your local bakery for half price, or a couple of leftover sandwiches from Caffe Nero.

When you think about it, it’s a brilliant business model. Businesses optimize their profit from items that would otherwise be thrown out, all while gaining extra exposure and foot traffic. Customers save money on high-quality food, and together, we all contribute to a sustainable planet. The app is updated throughout the day, making it easy to see which businesses around you have perfectly good food waiting to be saved and enjoyed.

According to their website, Too Good To Go has saved over 400 million meals from going to waste, with 100 million registered users on their app and over 175,000 businesses supplying products. Ultimately, Too Good To Go proves that small, everyday choices collectively drive meaningful change.

It’s a reminder that sustainability doesn’t have to be complicated; sometimes it’s just as simple as having dinner.

