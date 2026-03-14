Three BU Alumna To Celebrate This Women’s History Month

Happy Women’s History Month! This month is all about celebrating and uplifting women, their accomplishments, and everything they have done to bridge equality gaps and create a brighter future for all of us. I am so lucky to be surrounded by wonderful women in my own life, especially at Boston University and in Her Campus!
I want to highlight three BU alums who have broken barriers and created names for themselves outside of BU. Some you may have heard of, but maybe didn’t realize they went to BU, and others may be new to you, but are all worth celebrating!
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: The Youngest Woman to Serve in US Congress
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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (aka AOC) made history in 2019 when she became the youngest woman and youngest Latina to serve in Congress, defeating a long-time incumbent to represent New York’s 14th District.
In the years since, AOC has become a household name due to her strong liberal beliefs and social media presence. She has introduced many pieces of legislation to Congress, including the “Green New Deal,” which works to combat climate change and create new jobs in renewable energy.
AOC is now serving her third term in the U.S. House of Representatives, but before all that, she was a Terrier! She graduated from the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) in 2011 with degrees in Economics and International Relations.
- Bonnie Hammer: “The Queen of Cable”
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Bonnie Hammer (COM ‘71, Wheelock ‘75) is a former media executive with decades of experience in the field. She served as the Vice Chairman at NBCUniversal from 2020 to 2024, but was with the company long before then. While at NBC, she worked for seven networks and two studios, generating massive profit for the company.
One channel she is particularly well-known for early on in her career is the SciFi Channel. Hammer also oversaw the creation of the TV show Suits, which just recently had a “second life” on Netflix.
In the 1990s, Hammer was a part of a campaign called “Erase the Hate” at USA Network. This was a campaign designed to promote inclusivity and fight back against discrimination. Hammer won an Emmy for her efforts and revived the campaign in 2017.
- Uzo Aduba: Emmy-Award Winning Actress
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Uzo Aduba graduated from the College of Fine Arts (CFA) in 2005. During her time at BU, she was also a member of the school’s track and field team, where she sprinted in distances from 55 to 200 meters.
Despite the athletic scholarship and accolades on the track, Aduba knew she belonged in the arts. Since graduation, she has acted on Broadway, in movies, and on TV. Most notably, Aduba won multiple Emmys for her portrayal of Suzanne Warren (known in the show as “Crazy Eyes”) on Orange Is the New Black.
Following Orange Is the New Black, she was cast as Shirley Chisholm in the 2020 series Mrs. America, where she won another Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series. At this awards show, Aduba used her platform to honor Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed by police in March of 2020, by wearing her name printed in gold lettering across her chest.
I hope you enjoyed learning about these incredible women as much as I did, and are left feeling inspired!
Happy International Women’s Month!
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