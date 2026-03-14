Three BU Alumna To Celebrate This Women’s History Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy Women’s History Month! This month is all about celebrating and uplifting women, their accomplishments, and everything they have done to bridge equality gaps and create a brighter future for all of us. I am so lucky to be surrounded by wonderful women in my own life, especially at Boston University and in Her Campus!

I want to highlight three BU alums who have broken barriers and created names for themselves outside of BU. Some you may have heard of, but maybe didn’t realize they went to BU, and others may be new to you, but are all worth celebrating!

I hope you enjoyed learning about these incredible women as much as I did, and are left feeling inspired!

Happy International Women’s Month!

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