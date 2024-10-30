This Halloween, Make Better Costume Choices: Single-Use Is Over

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween has it all: cool weather, pumpkins, apple cider, and costumes that let you be whoever you want for a night. But with the holiday fast approaching, it’s easy to overlook the environmental impact of our traditional costumes, which are often worn for just one night before ending up in the back of your closet or the landfill.

With sustainable fashion on the rise, Halloween is the perfect opportunity to rethink costume norms and try some easy, eco-friendly options.

This season, let’s explore how to save money, look amazing, and help protect the planet!

Thrift and Borrow: Sustainable Costume Sources Why buy a new costume when plenty of amazing options already exist? Shopping second-hand for Halloween is a hidden treasure. Not only will it help the Earth and your wallet, but it’s also a great way to find unique pieces to create a one-of-a-kind costume. Local Goodwill or Savers stores are often treasure troves of unique pieces at a fraction of retail prices. An even cheaper alternative is simply asking to borrow from friends and family. You never know what might be hiding in someone’s closet, and asking to borrow an item for the night can be rewarding for both parties. Borrowing is a budget-friendly way to access many options without committing to something you won’t wear again. For example, if you want to go as Velma from Scooby-Doo, why buy a new red skirt and orange top if you know someone who already has those pieces? Low-Impact Online Options Online thrift stores, such as Poshmark, Depop, and ThredUp, offer a large selection of costumes with specific themes or characters in mind. Don’t forget that your closet is also at your disposal! Before heading out to shop, take a look—you might already have something that can help you put together a costume for free. Photo by Becca McHaffie from Unsplash Buy New, But Make it Reusable If you do need to buy new costume pieces, choose items you can wear again. For example, if you want to be a leopard, consider buying a leopard-print mini-skirt that you could also wear on a night out. Choose versatile items like jackets, hats, and boots that can easily work with your regular wardrobe. By selecting multi-purpose items, you make great choices with your money while reducing waste!

In summary, Halloween costumes don’t need to be wasteful or disposable. With these steps, you can easily create something sustainable and stylish. This Halloween, let’s move away from the single-use mentality. With a little thought and a dash of creativity, you can celebrate Halloween looking fabulous and protect the planet while doing it. What more could you want?

Stay safe, slay, and Happy Halloween!

