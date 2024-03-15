The Viral TikTok Jumpsuit: Flop Or Cop? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Everybody on TikTok has been talking about the viral jumpsuit with an open back, flared legs, and a scoop neckline. All reviews have been fairly positive, but are these reviewers honest?

The most popular company that purchases this clothing is VertVie. The brand has sold nearly 90,000 jumpsuits so far, and it comes in 12 colors, including black, various nudes, and vibrant colors such as rose red and haze blue. Prices vary based on color and size but they roughly cost $30. After seeing the increasing success, other brands such as KatchMe Fashion US and Luranler have replicated this jumpsuit.

Photo via Missguided

New versions of the jumpsuit have been introduced as well. VertVie has released a version with shorts instead of long pants, which is perfect for the summer.

The jumpsuit sparked a trend on TikTok. Women who have purchased this jumpsuit film themselves wearing the clothing item in front of their partners to capture their reactions. When uploaded onto TikTok, these videos gained traction and provided free marketing for the item and brand.

Other videos involving the jumpsuit include reaction videos, reviews, styling tips, and more.

Is this jumpsuit a flop or a cop?

I bought the jumpsuit and tested it out. For the price it is sold for, yes, it is worth it. The jumpsuit gives users a basic piece they can dress up or down by accessorizing. It is very versatile and comfortable. It provides users with an easy outfit they can assemble in a few minutes.

However, due to TikTok ads and the promotion of being a slimming jumpsuit, I was disappointed. The fabric is not thick enough to be classified as slimming.

Overall, I am happy with my purchase.

