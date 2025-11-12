The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide For Everyone In Your Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This holiday season, don’t let “I’ve been so busy” be your excuse for lackluster, last-minute gifts for your loved ones. Start early, and get ahead of the annual rush and sales. It only gets harder and harder to find the right gifts the longer you wait.

With this list, you’ll be ready to take on Black Friday, online sales, and make everyone happy this year. Whether you’re shopping for Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or any other festive winter holiday, these gifts will have you covered.

MOM As we all know, moms do the most while typically forgetting to take care of themselves as well. The holidays are a perfect time to give your mom or a mother figure you love some extra care and comfort. Gifts like a pedicure/manicure gift card, cozy pjs, jewelry, or something sentimental are sure to bring a smile to her face! DAD Dads are typically pretty simple to please. Get them anything with an instruction manual (such as a bar/cocktail set or a tool) or something comfortable to wear like sweatpants, quality socks, or even a fancy tie, and they’ll love it! BROTHER Whether he’s younger or older, brothers are typically hard to shop for. The spectrum is a little wider, ranging from video games and Legos to t-shirts and sports equipment. Try your best, and one of these should do the trick! Photo by freestock from Unsplash SISTER Pamper her! Get her something that she wouldn’t want to spend her own money on. Some ideas are candles, hair or makeup products, or even a Starbucks gift card! DOG/PET Don’t forget to get a gift for your furry friend this holiday season! Get them toys, a bed, and definitely a special treat. FRIEND/BESTIE For some reason, friends are sometimes the hardest people to shop for. Try to keep it simple by getting them candy, a gift card, or cute decor for their room. You can even go one step beyond and get them something specific to their tastes. BOYFRIEND For me, the hardest part of buying my boyfriend a gift is that he always seems to have everything he needs and wants already. Hopefully, your boyfriend will like something like gaming headphones, cologne, or a fun t-shirt! If not, resort to a cute, personalized, and homemade gift. Photo by Mel Poole from Unsplash GIRLFRIEND Although I’m sure she will be grateful for anything, these ideas are sure to make her happy during the holiday season! Definitely look for cute jewelry, stuffed animals, and even cute clothes like a hoodie or shoes. SECRET SANTA/COWORKER Arguably the worst gift to shop for, but at least it doesn’t have to be too difficult! Get something simple like fuzzy socks, a mug, or a festive snack. You may even want to consider getting something goofy, especially if it’s a White Elephant party. GRANDPARENTS Although the best gift for your grandparents is quality time together, these options are good to wrap up in a box! BU merch will never be a bad idea, nor will cute mugs or warm blankets. You can also never go wrong with a personalized photo gift.

HAPPY GIFTING!

