The Starbucks Obsession: Why We’re Willing To Pay The Price

Can I afford a house? Should I get an apartment instead? Will I even be able to find a job? The future is brimming with unknowns.

These concerns are so abstract and unapproachable that I, like many others, resort to smaller purchases in a quest for control and comfort—a little reward, if you will. For many people, these purchases take the shape of what society has begun to call a “sweet treat.”

Sweet treat culture has dominated our lives, both on social media and in everyday choices, for years. This trend shows no signs of slowing down, and honestly, I don’t want it to. I look forward to the moments when I can slow down and enjoy something just for myself, whether it’s a strawberry milk tea, a warm chocolate chip cookie, or most commonly, a Starbucks drink.

Starbucks is a brand that’s recognized by just about everyone. Walk into a 9 a.m. class, and you’re guaranteed to see Starbucks drinks scattered across the desks. Take a stroll around the city in search of a bakery, and you’re bound to stumble across a Starbucks or two on the way.

But why are we so obsessed? The company doesn’t necessarily make a better cup of coffee than the shop next door, and they’ve steadily raised their prices to unreasonable levels given the (often) mediocre quality of their products.

Of course, a sweet treat is worth it no matter the price, but why do we chase after a brand that has failed to deliver time and time again? In essence, why Starbucks?

While their drinks may leave much to be desired after the first sip, it’s undeniable that the public is more familiar with their label than anything else on the market. Consumers buy what they know, and Starbucks profits from this relationship.

The price of cake pops has doubled over the last decade. A tall (12 oz) mocha frappuccino that once cost $3.75 now exceeds $5. The company is well aware that it can incrementally increase its prices without deterring customers because they have developed brand loyalty.

Starbucks has also done a fantastic job of becoming convenient to the average consumer. With more than 16,900 locations across the U.S., if you want an early morning pick-me-up or a sweet afternoon boost, there’s nowhere more accessible than Starbucks.

These factors, while crucial, are not the sole reason behind our infatuation with the company. Starbucks, better than anywhere else, encourages a culture of indulgence.

It’s the ability to customize each drink exactly to our tastes that makes the company so appealing. When ordering online, one only has to tap the “customize” button for a plethora of exciting options to unfurl. Choosing from syrups, sauces, powders, foams, and drizzles turns a coffee order into a sweet treat tailored exactly to your craving.

These small but satisfying customizations give us a sense of control and luxury. It’s a powerful pleasure—one that Starbucks harnesses well.

Our obsession with Starbucks is rooted in more than just the product itself—it’s about a mindset created by consumer culture. The art of indulgence has become a ritualistic reward in our everyday lives.

Ultimately, even though I might be able to find a better iced caramel latte just a five-minute walk away, Starbucks has carved a little space in all of our hearts that silences my stress with caramel drizzle.

It’s a cultural phenomenon that, like the sweet-treat trend, I hope is around for the long run.

