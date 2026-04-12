The Reality Of The 8:00 A.M. Class

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year when students are setting alarms for 6:00 a.m., drearily getting up in front of their course registration screens to do a quick cross-check of the numerous schedules they’ve built, and praying to their lucky stars that they get their ideal schedule for next year.

For most students, the general consensus is that an 8:00 a.m. class might be the worst thing you could do for yourself. While I used to be one of those people who dreaded the 8:00 a.m., I’ve grown to love them against my will, as I only had the option to register for early classes this semester. So, here are my pros and cons for 8:00 a.m. classes.

Pro: Early Morning Productivity My 8:00 a.m. pushes me to start my day earlier, and for those who are night owls, this might seem like a fate worse than death! However, as a somewhat morning person now, nothing beats getting a five-page essay, a lab report, and a quiz done before your friends have even opened their eyes. That early-morning productivity is something that innately satisfies a higher-order human psyche, and personally makes my ego skyrocket. That time of morning is so good for deep study sessions, as there is little human interaction and a lot of time to kill. Glenn Carstens-Peters via Unsplash Pro: Sunrise Waking up this early also allows you to be one with the birds and connect a little with Mother Nature. At one of the most peaceful times of the day, you get to experience the sounds of nature and see the sun as it rises. I personally think that makes getting up so early worth it, as it sets the day off right and honestly makes you appreciate the little things in life! Pro: Longer Days! Waking up early allows you to experience a “longer day,” as you’re still awake from around 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. if you’re getting your eight hours of sleep. This leaves about 16 hours in your day, which, even though it might seem typical, actually feels like so much more time than you would think. You can complete all of your work in the morning and be stress-free later in the day, providing ample time to meet with friends and relax. Aphiwat chuangchoem/Pexels Con: Waking Up Early This, I fear, is the main reason why 8:00 a.m. classes are so dreaded. You’re all nice and warm, bundled up next to your Squishmallows with the threat of a premature wakeup call. Now, walk with me as I tell you how to get past this con. I know it’s hard, but soon enough, your body will naturally be up and alert. Just don’t think about it because when you hear that first ring, your brain is going to provide you with about 300 million reasons why you shouldn’t get up. The moment you hear that first ring, you must get up and be ready for the day ahead. Soon enough, it’ll become common practice!

I hope all these pros make you consider adding an 8:00 a.m. to your schedule.

After all, what is short-term pain for long-term gain?

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