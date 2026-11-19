This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Has everything in your life been going awry? Maybe you failed your midterm you dedicated your weekend to studying for, or perhaps your evil situationship finally told you, “I’m not really looking for anything serious right now.” Maybe you got food poisoning from the dining hall, or perhaps you’ve just had unusual bouts of extra bad luck over the past few weeks. If any of these things apply to you, then know this: you are not alone.

Every year, the pre-Thanksgiving curse ruins the lives of thousands of students over the three weeks between Halloweekend and Thanksgiving break. Maybe it’s burnout finally catching up to you, or perhaps in the act of manifesting a good grade on your midterms, you actually jinxed yourself and ended up with the opposite of good luck. Whatever it is, the curse is coming for you, and if you are its target, there is no means of escape.

But what could the root of this alleged curse even be? November is a month that is supposed to be full of joy and anticipation. There’s Thanksgiving, a holiday dedicated to hanging out with family and friends and eating food. And on top of that, there’s the building excitement around the Christmas season, reaching its peak around the same time as Thanksgiving. If anything, it should be a Thanksgiving blessing, or just a period of good luck all around.

In an attempt to better understand why this curse has been ruining the lives of me, my friends, and so many others, I got to researching. Hours of digging (aimlessly scrolling TikTok, Reels, and Substack) led me to the discovery that, from Oct. 26 until Nov. 13, Mercury was in retrograde. If you’re anything like me and have very limited knowledge of most things astrological, then those words will have no meaning for you. They held little meaning to me as well, until I did my research.

Mercury retrograde is nothing more than a visual illusion caused by the fact that Mercury takes less time to circle the sun than Earth, and thrice a year when it passes us it appears to be moving in “reverse.” But you might be wondering, how could an illusion be “cursed”? Well, in astrology, retrogrades or “reversals” are associated with periods of necessary reflection, and can oftentimes make us feel slowed down or swamped in many aspects of our lives.

Additionally, in astrology, Mercury is the planet associated with communication, and when in retrograde, it’s known to result in errors with communication between people, as well as technology.

If you’re one of the victims of this year’s fall Mercury retrograde, then my heart goes out to you. But just know, as horrible as it might have been for you, fortunately it has come to an end, and we’re one step closer to finishing off the semester.

So, stay strong ladies!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!