The JFK Jr. ‘Love Story’ Series Has The Best Soundtrack. These Are My Favorites

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Americans, we often idolize public figures to an unhealthy degree. And with the creation of the new Hulu series based on the lives of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, that idolization has only grown.

Love Story, created by Ryan Murphy, has received its fair share of both positive reviews and backlash with its not-so-accurate perception of the Kennedy family in this drama. That being said, the soundtrack for this series is undeniably catchy, and it captivated me from the very first episode. Each song associated itself with the perfect moment. So without further ado, let’s dive into it.

“Loaded” by Primal Scream In one of the opening scenes of the show, “Loaded” plays as Carolyn awakes in her quaint New York City apartment. As she speeds to get ready for her publicist job at Calvin Klein, we watch the cool chaos of her daily routine. She aesthetically smokes a cigarette on her way and hops out of the subway like a true New Yorker. The aesthetic of the different shots layered with this song makes for a perfect introduction to the series, as the setting of New York City is a prime aspect of the show. “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over” by Lenny Kravitz This iconic song, often associated with the late 90s/early 2000s, comes on just after John finishes paying Carolyn a visit at her work. Trying to win her affection, he walks out, amazed by the woman. After she agrees to go to dinner with John, the office is left buzzing to the beat of the song as he exits the office. It’s a perfect track for this scene because of its upbeat nature, which shows the ease of a rumor mill in a high-end fashion office in the city. “Fade into You” by Mazzy Star Beloved by many, “Fade into You” impeccably fits the scene when John wishes to see Carolyn following the death of his mother. As they walk in the park after dark together in the city, the pair begins to learn more about each other’s lives, stepping away from the chaos of their own current predicaments and simply being together. At the end of the scene, Carolyn walks off to her apartment, leaving John absolutely awestruck by her presence. The song’s softness is the perfect vibe for their dynamic. “No Ordinary Love” by Sade When John steals Carolyn away to a private location away from the glitz and glamour of the paparazzi lights, the two dance to the iconic Sade song, “No Ordinary Love.” The song’s title accurately describes their blooming relationship; this truly is no ordinary love. Throughout John’s life, he felt pressured to marry for money and reputation, and he finally got to release himself from that with Carolyn. It’s a beautiful revelation he has throughout the series. Photo by Travis Yewell from Unsplash “Linger” by The Cranberries “Linger” is one of my favorite songs of all time, and it’s played in the ending scene of episode four, “I Love You.” After getting back together and spending the night with each other, Carolyn wakes up the next morning cheerfully and heads to work. While things seem to be at peace for her for the first time in a while, she’s greeted with a chaotic surprise when she arrives at her office: a photo of her and John on the front of a newspaper. She’ll now have to learn how to adjust to her gradual exposure to the spotlight, being loved by one of the most well-known American men of that time.

These are just a few of my favorite songs that played throughout the show. My choice to write about them specifically stemmed from the fact that I think they’re representative of how the show caters to all generations. People of all ages can remember these songs from different eras and enjoy them. I feel as if every song choice is incredibly classy; incredibly New York.

The soundtrack embodies the aesthetic and classic feel of the series as a wholE.

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!