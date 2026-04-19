The Importance of Film Photography In A Digital World

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a world where we can take 200 photos in five minutes and delete 199 of them without a second thought, film photography feels almost rebellious. It’s slower, more expensive, and far less convenient than pulling out your phone. So why are so many people, especially college students, falling back in love with it?

Digital photography is instant; you see the photo immediately, adjust the lighting, retake it, add a filter, and post it within seconds. Film, on the other hand, demands long patience. You only get a limited number of shots, and you won’t know how they turn out until they’re developed. That waiting period builds excitement and makes each photo feel more thoughtful and special.

When you’re shooting on film, you think before you click. You notice the light. You pay attention to composition. You consider whether the moment is worth capturing. There’s no unlimited burst shooting and endless storage. That limitation pushes creativity in a way digital photography sometimes doesn’t.

Film grain, soft tones, and imperfect lighting — these “flaws” add warmth and authenticity. In a digital world obsessed with perfection, film reminds us that beauty often lies in imperfection. It feels nostalgic, even when the moment itself is brand new. A random Tuesday afternoon with friends can suddenly look like a memory from a movie in the ’90s.

Beyond the aesthetic, film photography is about presence. Without constantly checking your screen, you stay in the moment longer. You aren’t focused on whether the picture looks good; you’re focused on the experience itself.

Choosing film in a digital world isn’t about rejecting technology; it’s about appreciating the process and embracing imperfection.

Film photography also changes the way we value memories. In the digital age, photos often live on social media feeds, buried under endless scrolling and quick likes. Film photos, however, feel more tangible and lasting. Holding printed pictures, flipping through albums, or pinning them on a wall gives memories a physical presence that digital images can’t replicate.

Maybe that’s why film photography feels more meaningful now than ever.

In a fast-paced, hyper-edited world, it reminds us to pause and to see life as it truly is, frame by frame.

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