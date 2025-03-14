The Importance Of Celebrating International Women’s Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

March 8 is International Women’s Day, a day to acknowledge women’s achievements and services and recognize how much more work is needed to bridge the gender gap. However, in my personal experience, this hasn’t always been the case.

The curriculum in classes hasn’t changed to discuss the accomplishments of women throughout history, social media gives no more recognition to gender disparities than it usually does, and I can say with 100% certainty that no man or woman in my life has ever personally wished me a Happy Women’s Day.

As someone raised in the United States, this lack of celebration never seemed significant. We have a holiday every day, so what’s important about celebrating every single one? I questioned: How much change can a holiday really bring?

That was until I met Iva Knezevic, a girl who later became a very close friend of mine. She is currently studying biochemistry and molecular biology at Boston University. She’s originally from Belgrade, Serbia, where she attended elementary and middle school.

In Serbia, Knezevic grew up very aware of International Women’s Day, even in the weeks leading up to it. She described how her classes would spend the weeks prior making gifts and crafts for women in their lives—whether it be teachers, parents, or girls in the class. Lesson plans focused on why International Women’s Day was celebrated in the first place and why it was important to acknowledge women’s role in history, specifically.

Knezevic recounted how boys in her class would bring flowers for the girls on March 8. Because of this, boys were not only introduced to the importance of International Women’s Day but also taught to have greater respect and appreciation for the women in their lives from a young age.

But this recognition wasn’t just evident in the classroom. On the holiday, Knezevic’s father would give her, her two sisters, and her mother gifts, conveying just how important this holiday was to Knezevic’s upbringing.

Unlike the general disregard of the holiday in American culture, the weeks leading up to the holiday in Serbia consisted of stores displaying candy and cards, news stations showcasing influential women, and an overall greater discussion surrounding International Women’s Day.

After hearing Knezevic’s experience with the holiday, I began to think about the benefits of utilizing this day. If introduced early enough, holidays can educate people on the significance of certain groups or events. Holidays like Memorial Day and Independence Day were meant to be a designated time to reflect on the sacrifices and strengths of people in history.

By making International Women’s Day a more recognized holiday in the United States, we would have the opportunity to educate both children and adults about why this holiday is so important—because this fight is still happening. We deserve time to reflect on women’s sacrifices and contributions that have gone unrecognized for hundreds of years. The scientists who have had work stolen from them, the politicians that have been dismissed simply because of their gender, and the activists who paved the way for future generations, only to be forgotten after a few decades.

History does not care about women—that much is evident in any textbook. But we can change that. We could shift lesson plans to cover the forgotten contributions of women in history. We can teach young boys about gender disparity and instill respect for women early on. Making International Women’s Day more than just three words on a calendar is a step in the right direction. Holidays lead to a broader recognition of pertinent issues, and recognition can change culture.

Think about the ways you can make the women in your life feel not only seen but appreciated.

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!