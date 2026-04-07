The History Of The Boston Common

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Boston Common is a historic public park that has served as a central community hub for nearly four centuries. Established in 1634, it remains the oldest public park in the United States and continues to be a defining feature of Boston.

According to the National Park Service, in 1634, the Puritan colonists voted to tax each household six shillings to purchase the land rights to 44 acres from William Blackstone, an Anglican minister whose farm occupied the land. They designated this land as a “Common Land” where people kept their livestock to graze until 1830. Beyond agriculture, the Common also functioned as a military training ground, a site for public gatherings, and, at times, a place of punishment. Public executions, including those of pirates and accused witches, took place beneath a large tree known as “The Great Elm.”

Despite its harsher uses, the Common was also a place of leisure. Children played in what is now known as the Frog Pond during the summer, frolicked under the trees’ falling leaves in autumn, and sledded down the Common’s hills in the winter. As Boston’s population grew, overgrazing became a concern, leading to the gradual restriction and eventual banning of livestock grazing in 1830. This shift transformed the Common into a more structured public park dedicated to recreation and civic life.

Monuments began to accumulate in the Common around the late 19th century. One of the most notable is the Robert Gould Shaw and Massachusetts 54th Regiment Memorial, honoring the first African American regiment that fought in the Civil War. The memorial still stands today in front of the State House.

In 1895, the first subway station in the United States was installed on the edges of the Common, along Tremont Street, indicating the growth of technology and the Common’s center stage role. In the late 1870s, the Common was integrated into Boston’s Emerald Necklace, an urban park designed by Frederick Law Olmsted.

Today, the Boston Common is a vibrant tourist attraction and community hub. It shares its home with the Public Garden in the heart of downtown Boston. Visitors gather year-round for events from skating on the Frog Pond in winter to enjoying concerts and picnics in warmer months.

Its long history reflects the evolution of Boston itself, making it not just a park, but a living piece of American history.

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