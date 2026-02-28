The Highs And Lows Of Fashion In ‘Pretty Little Liars’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pretty Little Liars aired from 2010 to 2017, an era seen through the show’s fashion choices. With their statement necklaces, high heels clicking in the school hallways, and various mixed patterns, the liars’ styles are the epitome of 2010s fashion. While the show’s stylists have created some iconic moments in fashion history, other outfits leave viewers scratching their heads.

Here’s my list of the best and worst of Pretty Little Liars fashion.

Aria Montgomery Aria Montgomery had some of the most iconic PLL outfits. Her season one layering skills are immaculate. Every outfit is paired with statement jewelry like fun earrings and huge necklaces. She is the queen of patterns, commonly wearing plaid, fun florals, animal prints, and stripes. She also typically wears darker colors, featuring lots of black, deep red, and purple. Aria is an amazing example of 2010s grunge. Photo by Erick Mclean from Unsplash Hanna Marin Hanna Marin, on the other hand, represents the 2010 “It” girl. She’s never caught without high heels and a statement purse! Her style is very corporate, featuring dresses and skirts almost exclusively. In earlier seasons, she’s seen replicating Alison’s style. Sometimes, though, the stylists tried to do too much with her. With clashing bright colors and patterns, Hanna’s outfits sometimes stand out negatively. In Season 5, she even tries out an emo style: black streaks in her blond hair, darker colors, and denim jackets. Spencer Hastings Spencer Hastings’ style is my personal favorite. She typically dons timeless old money looks, featuring plenty of collared shirts and plaid. Her statement accessories usually come in the form of hats and headbands that perfectly complement her outfit. Spencer’s shoe of choice is a knee-high boot. She tends to stick to solid colors rather than standout patterns like the other girls. ABC Family / Freeform / Canva Emily Fields Emily Fields keeps things more simple. She loves denim, usually wearing jeans with a fun top. And she never shies away from a good cardigan! While she doesn’t have any of the most iconic outfits of PLL, she sticks to basics that never go out of style. Maude Frédérique Lavoie via Unsplash Alison Dilaurentis Finally, Alison Dilaurentis holds the title for most iconic outfit of the show with her ruffled yellow shirt and dark wash skinny jeans. This summarizes her style well: flowy ruffles, bright colors, and feminine silhouettes. Her later-season outfits tend to fall short, but Alison’s flashback looks never disappoint. View this post on Instagram

Each liar has her own distinct style, representing different aspects of 2010s fashion.

Which is your favorite?

