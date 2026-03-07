The Controversy Over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Performance

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Super Bowl halftime show is arguably one of the biggest stages a singer can perform on. In earlier years, we’ve had a plethora of amazing performances with artists like Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Shakira, and many more household names.

This year, we had Bad Bunny, a popular Latin artist from Puerto Rico who, in the last few years, has become a worldwide sensation. Bad Bunny, or Benito as his fans call him, announced he was headlining at Super Bowl LX on Sept. 28, 2025.

With his immense popularity, you would think that fellow Super Bowl watchers would be beyond ecstatic. Shortly after the NFL announced he would be performing, however, people took to the internet to share their opinions on the matter.

Many began to question the choice, with the majority of the criticism stemming from conservatives. Some stated that Bad Bunny is not an American artist and therefore should not be able to perform at what is considered our country’s “most American” event. However, this is not the case because Puerto Rico is, in fact, a territory of the United States. Other criticisms included the fact that Bad Bunny will sing entirely in Spanish, which many in the USA cannot understand, as our first language is English.

Especially in the wake of ICE protests and the polarized politics that our country is currently facing, many questioned whether Bad Bunny would make a dramatic scene to highlight the immigration troubles, ICE raids, or racist posts the President has recently made. Many believe that the purpose of the halftime show is for the artist to share their personal experiences and beliefs, and leave a lasting impression on the audience.

For example, Kendrick Lamar’s performance last year highlighted the racist America we still face, the struggles of being a Black artist in the music industry, and closing with ideas of Black empowerment. His message was felt across the country, with many hidden meanings to be found within his short performance.

As Super Bowl LX approached, conversations regarding whether Bad Bunny would reference “ICE out” or say something against President Trump increased. However, on the day of the Super Bowl, Bad Bunny said neither. Instead, he put on an amazing performance that highlighted Puerto Rican culture and spotlighted unity across North and South America.

His main message, “The only thing stronger than hate is love,” was his way of addressing the recent racism without outwardly saying it. His performance was not only impactful but also served as a message of unity that our country needs more than ever. Because when we spew hate day after day, there will be no progress.

We must understand and listen to each other to live a life of unity and peace.

