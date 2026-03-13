The Comm Ave. Runway: A Look Into The Fashion That Dominates BU’s Busiest Commute

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At Boston University, the rigorous academics, diverse student body, and city life of Boston lure in the most fashionable students from across the country and the world. Within a week or two of sitting on the benches near CAS, I’ve noticed considerable patterns in the fashion trends that dominate the student body. Here’s a list of the top fashion trends at BU!

The shoulder bag: Longchamps and Goyards BU is a bag school, not a backpack one. Any time of day, Commonwealth Ave. welcomes a sea of students begrudgingly walking through the salted paths wearing various colors of Longchamp Le Pliages, and always the large one. Some of the popular colors are Mocha, Pebble, Fawn, and, of course, the standard Navy. The Goyard totes seem to be a close competitor, with students commonly sighted in the blue or green checked bag as well. This trend of bags over backpacks brings an aura of sophistication, urban aesthetics, and the age-old sentiment that beauty is pain (cue the achy shoulders). markandgraham.com Trenchcoat buttoned to the top As we transition from this abysmal winter to a slightly warmer spring, students seem to be trading in their black Artizia Super Puffs for trench coats. These knee-length coats are commonly made of a tan wool or darker black nylon. Some popular brands I’ve seen on Comm Ave. are Banana Republic, Sezane, and Orolay. Sambas, Tabis, and all the other shoes Looking at shoes, the fashion game doesn’t disappoint! And trust that the snow could never deter the students at BU from serving a look head-to-toe. Adidas Sambas — specifically the navy blue and pink ones — create an elevated city look for those making the trek to CGS. Lighter-colored and slimmer shoes have also been making waves in BU street fashion, with the previous trend of white chunky sneakers slowly fading away. An honorable mention goes to the Tabis I saw walking down Comm Ave., which I hope will be a fashion staple in the next couple of years! Photo by Syd Wachs from Unsplash Phone adornments — because even our cellphones need to accessorize After a long day of studying and field work, any good reporter needs a Starbucks cake pop break. In my time waiting for the delectable Valentine’s Day treat, I counted not one, not two, not three, but eight Rhode lip cases adorned on the backs of people’s phones. The popular ‘quintessential clean girl’ brand from Hailey Bieber seems to be heavily integrated into the culture of BU’s student body; it’s a cute case for mirror selfies, and a necessary item to combat chapped lips during Boston’s seemingly endless winter. Similarly, other phone case adornments, such as the Octobuddy, are also seen throughout the student body, with fuchsia, teal, and red being common colors seen stuck to whiteboards, mirrors, and tables.

Overall, the fashion trends that dominate BU are all based on the principles of heightened fashion, but with a functional purpose: trench coats for the spring showers, easily accessible lip moisturizers, and sneakers that not only look good, but feel good, too.

At any moment, the Comm Ave. runway serves as a showcase for students dressed in an amalgamation of unique items, thrifted pieces, luxury fashion, and streetwear trends that only get cycled with each new season and semester. The next season is sure to be even more elevated, with the addition of more bold and individual pieces.

And this reporter is already taking notes!

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