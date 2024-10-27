An Ode To Liam Payne: The Best Songs From Each One Direction Album

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After hearing the heartbreaking news of Liam Payne’s death, many fans, like myself, reflect back on the times when One Direction was one of the biggest boy bands in the world.

To commemorate such a vibrant and lively soul, it feels fitting to dedicate this article to the memory of Liam Payne by sharing my favorite songs from each One Direction album. The list is in chronological order, with stars next to songs written by Payne himself.

Here are my top picks for every album:

Up All Night (2011) “More Than This” “I Wish” “Gotta Be You” “Moments” “I Want” Take Me Home (2012) “Live While We’re Young” “Over Again” “Back For You” * “I Would” “She’s Not Afraid” Midnight Memories (2013) “Does He Know?” * “Through the Dark” * “Right Now” * “Half a Heart” “Little Black Dress” Four (2014) “Ready to Run” * “Where Do Broken Hearts Go?” “Fireproof” “Stockholm Syndrome” “Night Changes” * Made In The A.M. (2015) “If I Could Fly” “What a Feeling” * “Temporary Fix” “I Want to Write You a Song” “Infinity”

I was just 5 years old when I discovered One Direction, and since then, they’ve meant a great deal to me. Especially when Covid-19 hit the world back in 2020; I found a lot of joy in rewatching their old content at the time.

One of my favorite memories during the pandemic was when Payne would host online concerts where he sang One Direction songs to bring happiness to his fans during such a difficult time. I connected with so many people because of Payne’s efforts to make the world a better place, and I’m grateful to be able to call some of those individuals my friends.

As a die-hard One Direction fan, I will always think of Liam Payne for all of the peace and love he brought into this world. His memory lives on in the hearts of millions, including my own.

