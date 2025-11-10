The Best Day Trips From Boston

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Any Boston University student will tell you the same thing: we love it here, and wouldn’t trade it for anything! However, the urban lifestyle can be as draining as it is exciting, and sometimes we need to get out of the city and spend a day reconnecting with nature. As someone born and raised in Boston, I get it.

When you need a break from rat encounters in Allston and the Warren Towers construction waking you up at 7:30 in the morning (that one might be personal), here are my favorite day trips to take out of the city.

Salem, MA Naturally, with it being fall, Salem is at the top of my mind. Take a 30-minute ride on the commuter rail (shoutout MBTA!) and be transported back to the 1600s. An outing to the town where the Witch Trials took place is perfect for spooky fall vibes. One thing about people in Salem is that they go all out, even the tourists. If you’re easily spooked, don’t worry. Getting approached by people dressed as witches and skeletons is a regular occurrence, so expect to pass countless ghost tours as you walk around town. Strolling about while sipping a hot apple cider and admiring the colonial-style houses and charming stores is the perfect way to soak up fall before winter strikes. Photo by Chad Madden from Unsplash Newport, RI My personal favorite on the list, Newport, Rhode Island, was a go-to day trip over the past summer. Who said crossing state lines was hard? A car or Amtrak trip will get you there in an hour and a half or less. As a huge music fan, my favorite thing about Newport is that it hosts the Newport Folk Festival. The Bob Dylan-esque, vintage influences are everywhere, with charming thrift stores and record stores to explore. If that’s not your vibe, spend the day revamping your closet at cute boutiques and Brandy Melville, which I’ve found to be much less chaotic in Newport than on Newbury Street. Of course, a trip to Newport wouldn’t be complete without stopping for a coffee at the viral Nitro Bar Café. Grab a lobster roll at one of the many restaurants on the water, breathe in the salty air, and take it in before heading back to our (beautiful!) concrete campus. Mount Monadnock, NH If you prefer mountains over oceans, you’re in luck because New Hampshire is a short car ride north. You don’t have to go all the way up to the White Mountains to get a rewarding hike out of your day! Mount Monadnock is one of the most popular mountains to hike in New England for good reason; it’s less than a two-hour drive from the city, and reasonable for people of all experience levels. Whether you’re an avid hiker who needs to be outdoors or someone who just wants to touch some grass after freeballing your midterm, you’ll be guaranteed stunning panoramic views at the top. More stunning than the views from the top of CDS? That’s for you to decide. Photo by Priscilla Du Preez from Unsplash Northampton, MA Comm Ave. isn’t exactly what you would call a traditional college town. Drive two hours west to Northampton, Massachusetts, for a hip, artsy town teeming with other college students. It’s home to Smith College’s campus and close to Amherst College, UMass Amherst, and Mount Holyoke. After touring schools in Western Mass, I spent the rest of my day exploring Northampton. Home to many local artists, check out the unique jewelry shops for your new favorite statement piece. Channel your own creative side by wandering around the Smith College Art Museum, and take a peaceful stroll through the Smith College botanical garden.

Whether it’s 20 minutes or two hours away, take advantage of your proximity to fun places!

