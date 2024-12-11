The Art Of The Perfect Secret Santa Gift

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we glide through the holiday season, Secret Santa party invitations are starting to roll in. While the anticipation can be fun, it may be hard to find unique and universally-liked gifts, especially when budgets are set. I’ve compiled a list of some of the best gifts you can get for your friends without breaking the bank.

The Mini Soft Pinch Liquid Blush by Rare Beauty This mini blush by Rare Beauty is hyper-pigmented to ensure long-lasting results. And, it comes in six different colors to suit your friends’ preferences. This small makeup product is perfect to throw in your everyday bag to make those midday touch-ups quick and easy. Engin Akyurt via Pexels The Touchland Hand Sanitizer I personally have three of these myself, and they are absolutely perfect to keep in your bag! As a college student in the city, a small hand sanitizer is a must-have. With 13 different scents to choose from, you’re bound to find one that your friend will absolutely adore. These hand sanitizers are just $10, leaving plenty of room to get your friend a couple of other small items like their favorite candy. The Burt’s Bees Hand Repair Kit Boston is freezing right now, meaning it’s easy for your hands to dry out while you walk to class. This hand repair comes in its own cute packaging, with three signature Burt’s Bees items to ensure that your hands can stay moisturized this December. As a bonus, this gift is perfect for a guy or a girl and works wonderfully if you don’t know the person too well. Photo by Kelly Sikkema from Unsplash This Collection of Shower Steamers As we enter finals season, stress levels can start to rise quickly. This means it can be hard to carve out moments to engage in proper self-care. These steamers are an easy addition that promotes relaxation and a moment of mindfulness. Fresh Flowers Last but not least, I always say that fresh flowers are the best go-to gift. You can instantaneously make somebody’s day better by giving them a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Boston has so many great options for buying flowers. Check out Trader Joe’s for bouquets under $10. Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

There you have it! A quick gift guide for your girlfriends this Secret Santa season.

Happy shopping!

