The Art Of Noticing: How Photography Has Changed My Perspective On Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone loves taking pictures with their friends, of a pretty scenery, or to capture moments they later want to keep as memories. However, when you begin to take photography seriously, you start noticing more about the world around you, and it changes your entire perspective on life.

Before I started taking photography seriously, I often moved through my day without paying attention to the small details around me. I would snap a picture on my phone if something looked aesthetic or if there was a pretty sunset, but nothing more than that. I had always considered myself an observant person, but it was not until I took a photography class to fulfill an art credit my freshman year of high school that I started viewing everything around me as an art form, noticing the small elements of life.

From that point on, photography became more than just taking pictures; it was a way for me to express how I viewed the world. When I would hold the camera, I started to look for things that other people might pass by without noticing. The shape of a leaf on a fall day, the way the sunlight bounced off a building, or the expressions people had on their faces on the way to work. Details that once felt ordinary suddenly became poetic and interesting when I viewed them through a camera lens.

For me, photography started as a class I had to take to graduate. However, it quickly became a passion. I would find myself veering off from assignment guidelines to take photos that I felt meant something. I became an expert at photography techniques and submitted my work to competitions and museums. As I walked around capturing photos, I realized that I was very interested in street photography, specifically concentrating on people. I would roam the streets of New York City for hours, taking pictures of everyone I saw because to me, the photos told a story.

More than anything, photography has taught me the art of noticing. It has allowed me to become very aware of my surroundings and stop to smell the roses in my everyday life. It has taught me to be patient and look for quiet details that could tell a larger story about life. It is such a special ability to capture moments in people’s lives that are constantly fleeting. Photography trains your mind to slow down and observe your surroundings before moving on.

This way of seeing the world has followed me even when I do not have a camera in hand. I often catch myself mentally ‘taking pictures,’ or framing moments as if I were about to take a photo, watching the story unfold in front of me. This perspective on life has made everyday experiences feel more special because I am constantly perceiving the beauty, sadness, and overall details of the world.

While I originally earned the art of noticing through my photography skills, it is not just about photography. It is about mindfulness and the ability to slow down to recognize all the beauty around you. Through this way of perceiving life, I learned that moments are happening all around us all of the time. However, most people miss them because they aren’t stopping to notice.

Photography has given me the ability to view the world through a poetic microscope, has made me go through life curiously, and with a deeper appreciation for the beautiful world around me. Once you are capable of noticing the small features of life, you realize they were there all along; you just needed to slow down and look a little closer.

I will be forever thankful that I had to fulfill an art credit in high school, because it helped me find a new perspective on life and a lifelong passion.

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