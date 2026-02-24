The 5 Best Movies To Watch During A Blizzard

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As snow piles onto city streets and life shuts down for a while, it can be easy to let boredom consume our snow days. But a snow day is the perfect opportunity to take a break from the pressures of school, work, and an ever-bustling social life.

The winter semester has flown by without time to sit down and watch a movie, but the time has finally come to check off some of the films on your bucket list. Below are some of my favorite coziest comfort films that are bound to fill your heart during these chilly times.

Little Women (2019) Who can’t help but adore the March sisters? Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s American classic perfectly encapsulates the childhood wonder of a snowy day. Focusing on the coming-of-age journeys of Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, Little Women weaves the heartfelt stories of sisterhood and friendship with the beautiful scenery of New England. A large chunk of the film is set in the winter, filled with scenes of ice skating, snowy hills, and warm fireplaces. Every time I watch this film, I remember the nostalgic snow days with my brother and cousins, where we’d spend hours playing outside before warming our fingers by the fireplace. Columbia Pictures / Sony Edward Scissorhands Although Tim Burton’s films typically lean towards a gothic and spooky aesthetic, the titular protagonist of this film is so lovable that you can’t help but want to jump into this universe and be his friend. A heartwarming story about acceptance and not judging a book by its cover, Edward Scissorhands is the perfect combination of comedy, romance, and drama for any snowy day. Additionally, the wintry atmosphere during certain parts of the classic ’90s film sets a fantastical aura, allowing us to romanticize our own blizzard. Frozen Now, hear me out. Frozen was an absolute snow day classic during elementary school, and I can’t help but suggest this film to remind you of the “good ol’ days.” Additionally, when I look out my window and take in the pure white landscape, it feels like I’m stuck in Elsa’s eternal blizzard. Not only are the songs absolute bangers, but the core elements of unconditional sisterly love and finding friendship in the strangest places ought to warm anyone’s heart. So take a minute, make some hot chocolate, and snuggle in with a blanket before reverting to your childhood self. Photo by Giulia Bertelli from Unsplash Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind On an entirely different note, this film, starring Jim Carey as Joel and Kate Winslet as Clementine, has never failed to make me cry. Combining indie aesthetics and sci-fi elements, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is about a couple whose breakup was so heartbreaking that they seek out a special procedure to wipe their memories of each other. As the film progresses, Joel regrets his decision and clings to the fading memories of Clementine, showing the extent he’d go to save his relationship. Mostly set against the wintry landscape of New York City and Long Island, this film proves that movies don’t need perfect scenery to be romantic. Call Me By Your Name For all those who wish to escape the blizzard completely, Call Me By Your Name will transport you straight to summer in 1980s Northern Italy. A bittersweet story about forbidden love, this film automatically makes me think of salty beach waves and hazy summer nights — a completely different story from what’s going on outside my window. Not only is the soundtrack stellar, but the cinematography might distract you from the heartbreaking story that unfolds between the two lovers.

I hope you find a good movie to watch during the blizzard, and stay warm!

