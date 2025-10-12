10 Songs For Lover Girl Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In my humble opinion, fall is the most romantic season.

Whether you are developing a new crush for the school year, enjoying the changing foliage, or going on cute dates, the lover girl in all of us wakes up as the air begins to chill. As with everything in life, the romanticization of fall would be incomplete without a fitting soundtrack.

So, without further ado, here are ten of my favorite songs for lover girl fall:

“Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer A classic romantic hit, “Kiss Me” encapsulates the pure, incandescent hope that comes with love — both new and old. With its light, airy tune, this song carries a nearly witchy whimsy, making it perfect for fall. Calling out to a lover for a kiss among “bearded barley,” under a “silver moon,” in the “milky twilight” conjures images of a romantic night in early autumn. “There She Goes” by The La’s Featured in the opening episode of Gilmore Girls, the iconic show of fall, this song has a flouncy, daydream-esque energy similar to “Kiss Me.” It serves as the perfect backtrack to fluffy fantasies and sweet moments about those we love. Warner Bros. Television “Friday I’m In Love” by The Cure With a punchy sound, “Friday I’m In Love” allows your affection towards someone to drive you to dance. The Cure articulately captures the feeling of intensely crushing on someone, so much so that nothing else seems important anymore. This is a feeling we can all indulge in once in a while. “I Want Someone Badly” by Jeff Buckley This one goes out to all my fellow yearners! A crush so strong that it makes you wail feels even more profound when surrounded by autumn’s natural majesty. Have that cinematic crash-out moment — you deserve it. Who knows? Maybe they want you just as badly. “We Fell In Love In October” by Girl In Red The title speaks for itself on this one. The turning of the seasons allows for reflection on love, both past and present. Girl In Red keeps it simple with the lyric: “We fell in love in October/ That’s why I love Fall.” I couldn’t have said it better myself. Pixaby/Pexels “Please Be Rude” by Gigi Perez A personal favorite of mine, “Please Be Rude” delves into an all-consuming love— the kind that is easy to sink into during the cozy season. Perez sings about craving the familiarity of an intimate relationship, a desire many of us have as cute couple activities come back into season. “Kathy’s Song” by Simon & Garfunkel Simon & Garfunkel have a distinctively autumnal sound to all of their music, and “Kathy’s Song” is no exception. This one is ideal for my girls in a long-distance relationship, wishing their love were with them to enjoy the season. It includes lyrics like “My mind’s distracted and diffused / My thoughts are many miles away / They lie with you when you’re asleep.” “Love Me Anyway” by Chappel Roan An ode to late-realized love, “Love Me Anyway” is an older and underappreciated Chappel Roan song. It takes an innocent spin on a When Harry Met Sally style romance — it’s a long time coming, but man, it was worth the wait. Maybe this fall you’ll realize what you’ve been looking for has been right in front of you this entire time. “Man I Need” by Olivia Dean Bouncy, flirtatious, and a ton of fun, this song is about taking the reins and demanding what you deserve from the person you’re going for. This idea is important to remember when it comes to romance. Don’t waste the season chasing after a shlump. “Glue Song” by Beabadoobee ft. Clairo Ending on a sweet note, “Glue Song” is the perfect romantic tune for any season. Though, it takes on a new life when played alongside the crunch of leaves as you walk hand in hand with someone you’re “stuck” on.

Whether you are in love, looking for a special someone, or just a big fan of maladaptive daydreaming, this brief playlist will suit you this season.



