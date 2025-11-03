Teamwork That Actually Works

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether it’s for a class project, a job shift, or athletics, having an effective team makes or breaks the experience.

The sad truth is, most people have been part of a group that makes them wish it were an individual task, specifically in academics. It could put your grade at risk and bring a feeling of uncertainty that stems from disconnection, which can be highly frustrating. As a student who strives for an A, it is hard to be in group projects because it means letting go of control — at least to some extent.

I typically jump at the opportunity to be a team leader; in my most recent project, I chose the Copy Editor/Content Creator and Visionary roles, which gave me a strong voice in decision-making. However, when I have a leadership position, I think of my greater influence as a “just in case”; a backup opportunity to take control if I absolutely need to.

If you meet your fellow team members with the intention of dictating, you have already set the tone for the entire project. I’ve come to understand that guiding a team doesn’t always mean being the loudest voice; it often means being the most supportive one.

At risk of sounding obvious, it is essential to go into a collaborative experience as a collaborator, which requires an open mindset. A space that values new perspectives and feedback cultivates a psychologically safe environment, allowing a collection of individuals to become a strong team.

The best teams are built on trust and communication. Taking the time to get to know your group members allows you to choose tasks based on individual strengths and interests, making the process both productive and enjoyable.

Of course, there are inevitable challenges: a team member couldn’t make the meeting, disagreements arise, or tasks remain incomplete. With honest communication, the team replaces assumptions with collaboration and support, providing opportunities for others to step up.

Effective teamwork is also not about agreeing on everything; it is about creating space for progress through open discussion and compromise. With a balance of structure and creativity, a team can adapt to changes while staying aligned with its final goals, transforming a stressful assignment into a meaningful learning experience.

When mistakes are made — as they usually are — trust and respect within the team determine how you can recover. In the end, a strong, communicative team can make all the difference between simply completing a project and truly excelling in it.

Strong teams don’t just work together, they grow together.

