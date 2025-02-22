Taste Of Brazil: My Go-To Brazilian Restaurants In The Boston Area

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

When deciding where I wanted to go to college, I knew I wanted to live in a city where I could easily access Brazilian food so I could try to avoid the withdrawal symptoms of my mom’s home cooking (I miss it so much).

Boston has one of the biggest Brazilian populations in the United States! Here are some of my favorite places for Brazilian food in the area.

Mineirão Steakhouse in Malden, Massachusetts This restaurant has such a special place in my heart. It was the first restaurant my family and I ate at during the move-in weekend of my freshman year. It features live music and garçons (which means waiters) walking around with all kinds of meat on their boning knives, ready to serve you right at the table. They have options for take-out (which are called marmitas) and dine-in, along with several categories such as desserts, salgadinhos (fried snacks), and several churrasqueiros (individuals who cook churrasco-styled meat). Can’t get to the restaurant in person? No worries, they have an Uber Eats page! My regular order: Arroz branco (white rice), feijão tropeiro (this consists of beans with sausage and collard greens), vinaigrette (a mix of tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions), salpicão (commonly known as Brazilian chicken salad), and bife com cebola (steak with onions). My dessert order: Mousse de maracujá (passion fruit mousse) and Beijinhos (which literally translates to small kisses and consists of condensed milk with coconut). Photo by Shirota Yuri from Unsplash Brothers Burgers in Malden, Massachusetts Sometimes we just want some fast food. At Brothers Burgers, they have typical hamburger options and several types of Brazilian burgers, such as the X-Tudos, along with milkshakes and açai bowls that just melt in your mouth. The best thing about ordering a burger from here is that they give you a delicious, Brazilian condiment called maionese caseira. It’s a green, mayonnaise-like condiment made with parsley, chives, black pepper, and some special Brazilian seasoning and salt with vinegar. Pair this with a side of guarana soda and you’re all good to go! If you’re unable to go in person, they have an Uber Eats page. My regular order: An X-Tudo burger (which consists of a beef patty, cheese, bacon, fried bananas, eggs, ham, lettuce, tomato, corn, and straw potatoes) and a hamburger (I get a beef patty, fried bananas, lettuce, tomato, corn, and straw potatoes). My dessert order: A 12oz Açai Bowl (I typically get bananas, mangos, powdered milk, granola, passion fruit cream, nutella, and condensed milk, but you can choose any toppings you’d like). Photo by Jakub Kapusnak from Foodies Feed Oliveira’s Steakhouse in Somerville, Massachusetts Similar to the first location, this restaurant has dine-in and take-out options (including an Uber Eats page). Along with the meat-serving waiters who walk around, this location has a variety of desserts, such as tiramisu, cheesecake, rice puddings, and more! My regular order: Arroz branco (white rice), farofa (yucca flour), salada de maionese (Brazilian potato salad), salada César (Caesar salad), and linguiça com pimenta (spicy pork sausage). My dessert order: Pudim (Brazilian flan) and tres leches. Pexels / Adrienn

Bon appétit, or as they say in Brazil, Bom apetite!

