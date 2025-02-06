Swoon-Worthy Looks Perfect For Valentine’s Day

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Love is in the air, and it’s the perfect time to find the ideal outfit for your Valentine’s Day plans. Whether it’s a romantic dinner, a cozy evening at home, or a lively Galentine’s Day party with friends, these ideas will help you design the perfect outfit to embrace the spirit of the season.
If you’re unsure where to start, whether you want your attire to shout Valentine’s Day enthusiast, or prefer something more subtle and understated, this article has you covered.
- Floral and heart print dresses
When it comes to Valentine’s Day, flowers and hearts are the quintessential symbols of love and affection. They capture the essence of romance and bring a sense of joy and celebration to the occasion. Incorporating these timeless elements into your outfit can create a charming look that’s perfect for any Valentine’s Day activity.
The Valentine Wish Mini Dress from Dolls Kill features a simple but elegant heart pattern embossed on velour fabric. With a square neckline and long bell sleeves, it’s not only perfect for staying warm in the cold weather but also ensures you look cute and festive. This dress pairs well with Hearts Valley’s Vintage Heart Bag that comes in midnight black and cherry red, along with a pair of simple black flats.
If you prefer florals to hearts, the Ruling Your Heart Mini Dress from Dolls Kill is a great alternative. This white dress is decorated with delicate pink and gold flowers and three small bows attached to the front of the bodice. Paired with baby pink platform heels, this outfit brings a stylish yet feminine vibe that’s perfect for the holiday.
- Classic, red, off-the-shoulder looks
Red is undeniably the color of love, passion, and Valentine’s Day. Incorporating this bold color into your outfit will ensure you make a statement. Off-the-shoulder styles add a touch of elegance and romance to your looks, making them perfect for a variety of Valentine’s Day plans.
For a more dressed-up style, Princess Polly’s Love Galore Romper with ruffle detailing in deep cherry or the simpler long-sleeved white and red color block dress from Commense are both excellent choices, especially when paired with a pair of dark brown, suede knee-high boots!
Lulus’ Lucky Star Burgundy Off-The-Shoulder Top and Princess Polly’s Beller Bodysuit are also cute alternatives, paired with a contrasting flared, black mini skirt. Depending on the occasion, these outfits can be complemented by black heels like the Teacup Black Satin Heels from Steve Madden or a pair of black combat boots.
For the final touch, a simple red tote bag like The Julie from Ooomay is the perfect functional accessory to hold your daily essentials and will pair well with any of these outfits.
- everyday Outfits
-
Finally, there are some great options if you aren’t doing anything special, want to dress down yet still spruce up your outfit, or like to style the clothes you already own!
A fuzzy cardigan with a faux fur collar, like the Keep It Cute Fuzzy Cardigan from Dolls Kill, or a quilted puffer jacket with a bow belt fastened in the front, like the Home Comfort Puffer Jacket, offers a cozy yet stylish choice. These baby pink outerwear pieces can be added to a simple white top, a pair of high-rise wide-leg jeans, and some white sneakers to create a casually cute look that fits the holiday theme.
With these outfit ideas in mind, you’re all set to celebrate the day in style. Whether you opt for the romantic charm of florals and hearts, the bold elegance of red off-the-shoulder looks, or the comfort of casual everyday outfits, you’ll be sure to embrace the spirit of the holiday.
Have a great Valentine’s Day!
