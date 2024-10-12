The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

East Coast beaches may lack California’s endless summer, but the surf rock scene deserves its own wave of recognition.

Transferring from UCSB to BU this past year, I can conclude that Boston seriously overlooks this music scene. The upbeat tempos, reverb-heavy guitars, and beachy vibes shouldn’t be gatekept! Here’s why this genre rocks, plus a list of upcoming shows in the area.

Surf Rock’s West Coast Identity

Surf rock originated in California in the early 1960s, combining guitar rhythms and a breezy, carefree sound. Musicians like Dick Dale, otherwise known as the “King of the Surf Guitar,” played a major role in defining the genre with his fast-paced, staccato guitar picking. And, as the Britannica biography mentions, surf rock roots trace back here, since Dale was born in Boston!

The Beach Boys brought surf rock into the mainstream with their harmonies and songs about surfing, cars, and young love. They helped it go beyond the niche surf culture into broader American music. This is one of my favorite bands, so if you haven’t already, help the sun linger a little longer and check out their music!

This genre became linked to the West Coast lifestyle — reflecting the optimism and escapism of the 1960s California dream when the state was idealized as a youthful, sun-soaked paradise. Surf rock’s association with the laid-back, beach-going surfer culture solidified its reputation as the soundtrack of the West Coast.

Last year, it was all I listened to, and I still can’t get enough. As someone who resonates more with chill, vibey songs, I like to put it on as background music and pretend I’m in The O.C. Plus, with surf rock on your playlist, you’ll feel like you’re riding waves while the T sways and lurches through the city.

Why the East Coast Should Hop on the Wave

The East Coast, with its own unique coastal culture and beach towns, is a perfect fit for surf rock.

Before the summer vibes fade, indulge in some fun, nostalgic music. It instantly improves my mood, whether I’m getting ready in the morning, waiting for the unreliable T, or avoiding a bike crash on Commonwealth Ave.

After all, it’s not time for Mariah Carey to start thawing just yet…

Upcoming Surf Rock Concerts

Here is a short list of some upcoming concerts and events showcasing surf rock bands (and adjacent styles). Concert attendance can help elevate the genre and support local artists, so be sure to check these out! I’ve linked each to their Ticketmaster listing, but feel free to find other ways to access tickets.

Ginger Root, October 15 at Royale Boston

Dehd, October 19 at Brighton Music Hall presented by Citizens

Yoke Lore, November 22 at Royale Boston

Embracing surf rock could add some much-needed sunshine and warmth to the East Coast music scene, even in the dead of winter. We could all use a little more beach and a little less frostbite, right?

Rock on!

