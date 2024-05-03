The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

As finals approach and the spring semester winds down, many students are preparing to pack up and head home for the summer break. However, I’m taking a different route. Instead of going home, I’ll be moving into an apartment just a few blocks away to dive into a busy summer of studying with six classes.

While I’m fully committed to my studies, I know that at some point, I’ll need a break from the books. So, if you find yourself staying in Boston over the summer for an internship, summer classes, or any other reason, here are some exciting activities you and your friends can enjoy:

Paddle on the Charles Rent a kayak, canoe, or paddleboard in Boston alone, or make it a group activity with friends. Paddle Boston provides decent rates that are under $100 for the day. Your trip starts in Paddle Boston’s Allston/Brighton location and you can paddle nine miles downstream and see Boston from a new angle. Get a Tan It’s time to grab your sunglasses, sunscreen, and bathing suit! The T’s Blue Line brings you right to Revere Beach Reservation, where you can catch some sun and cool off in the ocean. Revere Beach is located only five miles north of Boston and was the first public beach in the United States, according to the Boston Globe. Photo by Douglas Bagg from Unsplash Have a Picnic at Boston Commons Park You’ll want to grab a blanket, some snacks, and refreshing drinks for this location. The Common is the perfect setting to catch up with old friends, have a picnic, or go on a date. This activity is simple, cheap and so much fun! Baseball Game in Fenway Baseball season is officially in session! If you are a Red Sox fan, Fenway is the place to be. But if you’re not into baseball, just go for the vibes and the stadium hot dogs! Plus, if you’re a student in Boston, MLB offers $9 Red Sox tickets whenever extra seats are available. Student 9s are a great way to enjoy the old ball game without having to worry about ticket pricing! Take a Weekend Trip Explore some new areas near Boston by simply taking the Commuter Rail! You can visit Salem to learn about history or go to Cape Cod for a relaxing beach day. You can also rent an Airbnb outside of Massachusetts in surrounding states like Maine, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. Averie Woodard Cannoli Tour Modern Pastry, Bova’s Bakery, and Mike’s Pastry are all located in the North End of Boston. Visit all three and determine which cannoli is actually the best!

Let your mind take a break, it is summer after all. Enjoy your summer, and see you all in the fall!

