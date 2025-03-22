The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The long-awaited Sueños 2025 lineup finally dropped on February 4, revealing the headliners and list of artists who will be performing on May 24-25.

Sueños is an annual Latin music festival hosted in Chicago’s Grant Park, featuring reggaeton, Latin trap, and other Latin music. The festival offers a diverse array of artists performing and also a wide variety of Latin foods from local restaurants and small businesses.

This year, Sueños added larger festival grounds, a designated DJ and dance space, and a second stage. These improvements were added to provide additional space for the thousands of attendees anticipated for the 2025 festival. In 2024, 130,000 people attended the festival, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

So, who’s performing? Aside from the 30 talented artists, two major names of the Latin music industry are headlining Sueños this year.

The headliner from Sueños 2024, Peso Pluma, will be returning to the festival grounds to perform. Pluma was originally scheduled to perform at last year’s festival, but his performance was canceled due to severe weather.

He’s well-known for his take on the traditional Mexican music genre of corridos, which he mixes with trap and urban music, making his music unique. He received a lot of recognition in 2023 with his hit songs Ella Baila Sola and PRC, making him a widely known and successful artist today, with over 45 million listeners on Spotify.

Columbian Grammy-winning artist Shakira will also be making an appearance, returning seven years after her last performance in Chicago. An iconic artist since the early 2000s, Shakira is known for her hits Hips Don’t Lie and Waka Waka. She has been a part of major events like the Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show and the 2010 FIFA World Cup, making her name known worldwide.

As a recurring attendee of Sueños, I loved last year’s festival and I’m excited to see the new artists, food, and layout! I’m especially looking forward to seeing Peso Pluma perform, as I was excited for his set last year and was disappointed with its cancellation. As for Shakira, I can’t wait to experience the energy she brings to her performances; I also hope to hear all of her nostalgic hits that came out when I was a child.

Overall, I’m looking forward to the entire festival experience in my home city with my loved ones.

See you at Sueños!

