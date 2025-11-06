Studying Abroad In Boston

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Studying abroad has always been a bucket list item for me. It’s what led me, a study abroad student at Boston University, all the way here from Sydney, Australia.

But how did I get here?

Although it’s always been on my mind, I was not sure when, where, or how I should go about studying abroad. Entering the third year of my degree, I decided this was the time. I felt comfortable with my life in my hometown of Sydney, but I yearned for excitement and change to get me through my mid-degree slump.

The University of Sydney had a plethora of exchange programs and partner schools to choose from, ultimately making my decision harder. Thankfully, I was able to narrow my choices down to U.S. schools, seeking that “movie-like” college experience that is very different from what Australian universities offer. From this, I chose Boston for its classic American experience, college town vibe, and city experiences.

Photo by Gracie Davenport

My exchange experience so far

Despite always wanting to go, the closer my exchange got, the scarier leaving friends and family behind to start a new life became. The unknown of this experience was both scary and so exciting.

Arriving in Boston, I was nervous and filled with anticipation. I had no idea what to expect, no one that I knew, and I was in a new country. But as soon as I started orientation and met my roommate, other exchange students, and American students, my nerves settled. The feeling of the unknown faded away, and I began my new life very easily.

Starting classes felt very similar to my home university experience, but with a larger workload and more in-person class time. Despite all this, this structure created guidance within my experience, making the classes and assessments feel achievable.

As an exchange student, I wanted to make the most of my experience in Boston. So far, this has consisted of frequent trips to different Boston tourist locations with other exchange students, notably including Boston Common, Public Gardens, Beacon Hill, the North End, and Newbury Street. I immersed myself in my new American college life at BU by meeting new people, joining clubs, and going to hockey games.

So far, Boston has been a great city to be an exchange student in, bridging both an American city and a college town experience. Being within a city, I have had the opportunity to explore, try new places, and travel to nearby towns. Boston’s bustling location, with its numerous universities and student culture, is giving me the “movie-like” experience that I dreamed of.

Overall, Boston and BU have provided me with unimaginable experiences, relationships, and memories.

If you are ever considering going on an exchange, let this be your sign!

