Spring Into Summer: The Transitions That Come With College Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I am almost done with my second year of college, I can’t help but reflect on my time here at BU.

Usually, when I reminisce, I look through my camera roll and all the adventures I have been on. I came across a picture I took on my second day here. It was during orientation, and I was with a very dear friend of mine, who is still so very dear to me (I love you, uh).

I remember our conversation very vividly. We were discussing how we couldn’t believe we were here, while also telling each other our life stories, the recipe for a long-lasting friendship.

While I’m writing this, I can still feel the pit I felt in my stomach. I missed my home, my parents, and my pet. I wanted so desperately to go back and leave Boston behind. I was and continue to be fortunate enough to have a home to miss. And yes, missing home doesn’t go away.

But lately, I have reflected on what I have built here at BU. We often don’t really think about the home we are building for ourselves; we have enough on our plate with classes, schoolwork, extracurriculars, partying, staying at home procrastinating, and everything that comes with being in college.

Yet, lately I have been feeling a bit sappy. I really love being at BU.

In all honesty, I didn’t think I would like it here. It wasn’t my first choice — yeah, I know — and I was very hesitant about what my life would be like if I stayed.

I’m glad I did.

Yeah, sure, classes are hard. But when are they not? I genuinely believe I have met my chosen family. I have accomplished so many things here at BU, many of which I only ever dreamed I would be lucky enough to be a part of, let alone have a whole community.

Throughout my time here, I have learned that what I thought I wanted wasn’t actually what my heart desired. I have grown confident in the choices I have made so far, both academically and personally.

Before coming to BU, what scared me the most was not being able to find myself and the people who liked me for me. I wanted to find the people who not only embraced my whimsy, but if I danced it out, they would too. I found them and so much more.

Along with meeting my forever friends, I have learned so much about myself through growth and loss. I have met people here that I have parted ways with. Yet, each person has taught me something about myself I don’t think I would’ve learned if they hadn’t come into my life. I thank them for that.

I think little Frida would be proud of the person I am becoming, and would be astonished by all the wonderful things that have occurred in my life.

I can’t wait for more to come. After all, I am halfway through college, and I still have so much to learn.

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