Spellbooks: Witchy Books To Read This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Leaves are falling, nights are getting cooler, and the smell of pumpkin fills the air. Diving into a little witchy magic has to be synonymous with October spirit. So, here are my top books to read this fall to embrace the spooky season!

A Witch’s Guide to Magical Inkeeping by Sangu Mandanna Keeping up with this main character is enough to keep anyone preoccupied. Whether running her family’s inn, resurrecting her great-aunt Jasmine, or pursuing the magic talent she was born with, Sera Swan’s story is crazy busy. However, when a mysterious and handsome magical historian shows up at the inn’s door, Sera begins to realize that she may not have to rely on herself forever. This story is a wonderful amalgamation of found family, deep secrets, and just the perfect amount of heartwarming romance. The Bewitching by siLVIA mORENO-gArcia From the New York Times bestselling author of Mexican Gothic, this new tale centers on three women who, throughout the ages, have survived haunted encounters with the macabre. While researching horror literature history for her upcoming thesis, Minerva begins to connect historical disappearances with ghostly confrontations. As she uncovers more disturbing events, it seems a darker force is lurking on her campus. If you’re looking for a different, more chilling take on the dark academia subgenre, this title will be sure to cast a spell on you. The Night CIRCUS BY ERIN MORGENSTERN Next up: a book overflowing with magic, mystery, and mesmerizing imagery. The Night Circus isn’t about witches in the traditional sense, but its world of illusions, secret spells, and a circus that only opens at night screams autumn enchantment. Every page feels like wandering through a golden-tinted forest of wonder, and you might find yourself staying up past your bedtime just to see what happens next. wICKED sAINTS By eMILY a. dUNCAN For those who like a little darker magic with a side of rebellion, Wicked Saints is a can’t-miss. Follow a cast of witches and warlocks navigating blood magic, political intrigue, and mysterious powers. If you’re looking for high-stakes spellcasting, gothic vibes, and suspense that gives you chills (in the best way), this one will make your autumn evenings thrillingly cozy.

Use these spellbinding picks to make your autumn evenings a little cozier, a little spookier, and a whole lot more magical.

