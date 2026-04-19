Souvenirs to Bring Back From Study Abroad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Studying abroad is more than just taking classes and going to school in a different country; it’s also a chance to shop your heart out! By this, I don’t mean just shopping for anything; I mean shopping for gifts that are meaningful to you and your study abroad experience. Since I will be in Europe during my semester abroad, this article will include my own wishlist as well as a compilation of the wishlists and items my friends have purchased during their study abroad in Europe.

Starting off strong, my friend Alexa, who is super into journaling, wants to go to the Louise Carmen store in Paris. Louise Carmen specializes in handcrafted leather notebooks and journals, and according to Alexa, they are a journalist’s dream.

The leather journal has a refillable system where you can choose and swap different types of paper to insert into your journal and suit your specific needs. There are also a variety of colors, strings, and pockets within the journal that you are able to customize. The whole idea of the brand is that this journal will be a lifelong investment. Hence, I believe that customizing a personalized item will be an amazing souvenir to bring back with you after studying abroad.

My friend, Eva, who actually went abroad last semester, said that she never really had a specific souvenir she wanted when she went abroad. She said that one of her favorite purchases was a hand-glazed mug from a random farmers’ market in Edinburgh, Scotland. She has also collected many other random items when she travelled around Europe. For example, another purchase she loved was a garlic grater she got in Mallorca, Spain, as well as an “I Love Paris” T-shirt she purchased randomly when visiting France. That being said, souvenirs don’t always have to be on a specific wishlist because they can actually be discovered along your study abroad adventures.

Personally, I am definitely a mix between Eva and Alexa. I certainly have items I want to purchase when I’m abroad, but I also believe that I will find some of my favorite souvenirs by being spontaneous throughout my study abroad journey. For me, I’ve been wanting to visit the Repetto store in Paris for years now. As a ballet flats lover, I already know which pair of flats I will be walking out of the store with. Also, this might sound funny, but whenever I visit a city with a Brandy Melville, I want to stop by the store and check out what they have.

At the end of the day, the best souvenirs from studying abroad aren’t always the most expensive or the ones you planned for months in advance. Sometimes they’re carefully chosen items you’ve dreamed about buying for years, and other times they’re random finds from a street market you almost walked past. Whether it’s a handcrafted journal, a hand-glazed mug, or a pair of ballet flats you’ve been eyeing forever, the best souvenirs are the ones that remind you of the memories you made while living somewhere new.

Long after the semester ends, those little items will bring you right back to the places, people, and moments that made your study abroad experience unforgettable.

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!