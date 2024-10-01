The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Like everyone else, I have fallen victim to the Sonny Angels obsession — If I see a store selling any, I have to physically resist the temptation to buy them all. These cute, tiny, collectible babies with different hats are all over the place, both on the internet and in real life. But how did these figures become so popular?

According to Lovely Little House, Sonny Angels were originally inspired by the Kewpie Mayo baby, which originated from the traditional Cupid illustrated in 1909 for a comic in Ladies’ Home Journal. These Kewpie baby cupids were utilized for multiple women’s rights campaigns, specifically for suffrage. These German dolls became a popular sign of care and love in politically charged times, being made out of paper and porcelain and sold as early as 1912.

Since evolving from Kewpie baby dolls, Sonny Angels were “born” in Japan, on May 15th, 2004 by toy manufacturer Toru Soeya, the CEO of Dreams. After going by the nickname “Sonny” for her whole life, Soeya established Sonny Angel as a method of helping working women deal with the stressors of adulthood.

Collecting these figurines has become an addicting hobby for many, especially with new items coming out so often. Since blowing up, the babydoll brand has collaborated with other companies, such as phone case brand Casetify and designer Donna Wilson. In addition to these external collaborations, the Sonny Angel company also sells similar collectible toy products, such as Smiski, Rainbomb, and Cable Bite.

Years after their debut, Sonny Angels continue to hold a place in the hearts of many as when they were first created. They are a comforting companion in times of stress, offering a sense of nostalgia, warmth, and whimsy for all their fans. Their small, endearing presence provides simple joy, reminding us that even in challenging moments, little things can bring light and comfort to our lives.

Keep collecting those angels, baby!

