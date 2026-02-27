Seriously, Tate Britain is my Roman Empire 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last semester, I had the incredible privilege of studying abroad in London. Boston University’s London campus sits in the heart of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, with Hyde Park, Kensington Gardens, and the Royal College of Music just a block away. Naturally, I can’t stop thinking (or talking) about my semester abroad. It was full of so many fantastic people, places, and experiences, especially since I made it a point to say yes to everything and go everywhere.

One of my absolute favorite pastimes was discovering all the incredible (and free) art galleries and museums in London. From the National Gallery to the Courtauld, the variety and quality of the art were remarkable. What I didn’t expect was to find myself enamored by one gallery more than the rest.

Tate Britain is situated on a quiet and unassuming street facing the River Thames in the area known as Millbank. Established in 1897, Tate Britain houses an enormous collection of British art that develops a beautiful and rich historical narrative. Though Tate Britain isn’t a modern art museum — Tate Modern has that covered — it does have an incredible collection of contemporary works as well. Exhibited art comes from artists such as J.M.W. Turner, Francis Bacon, Henry Moore, Lucian Freud, David Hockney, and Rachel Jones.

One of my professors mentioned that a lot of the older paintings on display at Tate Britain are the “throwaways” that weren’t wanted by the National Gallery. That absolutely blew my mind because I loved everything I saw, and felt as though the selection was specifically curated to my taste.

What I especially loved was how explicit the connection between art and politics is at Tate. Paintings and photographs explore themes of gender, sexuality, colonialism, identity, grief, and liberation. The written descriptions of these works are straightforward and unapologetic. Female artists are displayed everywhere you look, more than in any other museum I’d ever been to. Getting to see it all laid out like that is such a beautiful experience. I easily spent five hours in Tate the day I visited, and I seriously cannot wait to go back.

If you ever find yourself in London, be sure to stop by Tate Britain. I promise you won’t regret it.

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!