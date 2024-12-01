The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Thanksgiving break coming to an end, this is a great time to reflect and practice self-care. Here are my top recommendations:

Gratitude Journal

I know it can sound cheesy at first, but a gratitude journal (or any journal in general) is a wonderful way to remind yourself of all you have amidst the stressors of daily life. This can be as simple as being grateful for nice weather, an outfit you feel fabulous in, or your favorite song! It can also be something larger, like having a warm house to live in, or a network of people who love you. Photo by StockSnap from Pixabay Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on your love for your family and anyone you are close to; take heed and reflect your gratitude on paper. I find that when life becomes overwhelming or stressful for me, it’s cathartic and uplifting to write down everything and everyone I have in my life I’m grateful for. This becomes a visual reminder of how lucky I really am, pulling me back to Earth and grounding me once more. Find some super cute pre-planned gratitude journals here if you’re looking for more structure, or create a running list anywhere else. This can even be in your notes app! Remember: it’s the act of slowing down and reflecting on everything positive in your life that matters, not the nitpicky details! Read more about gratitude and its importance for mental health here.

Quality Time

If you’re home for Thanksgiving break, take advantage of your proximity to your friends and family and spend quality time with them. Though it may appear obvious, spending quality time with the ones you love is incredibly important amidst the chaos of large family gatherings. Photo by Vonecia Carswell from Unsplash Go home and revisit your favorite spots—restaurants, homes of loved ones, the beach, a camping spot, etc.—with someone you love. Conversely, you can visit a new place or try a new activity with the people of your choosing! Quality time can also be spent at home; try a new recipe, watch reruns of your favorite movies, or try a fun craft with your favorite people!

Arts & Crafts

Speaking of crafts, bring out your creative side this Thanksgiving by trying out a new art project by yourself or with loved ones, the choice is yours! You can go back to the basics and make silly hand turkeys or Thanksgiving cards. Check out some creative ideas here! Doing arts and crafts is a great way to channel your inner child, get in touch with your creativity, bond with friends, or take some time by yourself. Doing meaningful and artistic things is also a great way to show your appreciation for the important people you feel thankful for during Thanksgiving. Photo by SHVETS products from Pexels Read more about why art is important for your mental health here.

Mindfulness

Experimenting with new mindfulness techniques during your fall break can allow you to get in touch with yourself, alleviate any stressors from the semester prior, and prepare you for your upcoming finals. Try journaling, meditation, art, listening to quiet music, or even creative writing. If you feel scared of meditating or feel that it’s daunting, just remember that there are so many forms of meditation and there’s most certainly one that will work for you. It’s all about trying! Check out some meditation techniques for beginners here, and also see what the Mayo Clinic has to say about meditation here. Mindfulness can be as simple as popping on your headphones, listening to music you love (or a podcast or audiobook), and taking a nice, long walk alone. You can also take off the headphones and spend extra time focusing on the world around you; listen closely to what you hear, observe what you see, and take note of all the smells. Pro tip: If you can get out into nature and be with the natural world, a mental health walk feels even better! Photo by cottonbro from Pexels See what the American Psychological Foundation has to say about mental health walks here!

Experiences