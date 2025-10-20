Seasonal Snacking: 4 Fall Additions To Your Next Trader Joe’s Haul

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Even before the temperature dropped and the leaves started to change, everyone’s favorite grocery store, Trader Joe’s, lined their aisles with decorations and new snacks.

But which of these fall flavors are worth a shot? To get into the fall spirit, I decided to review four of them.

Pumpkin tortilla chips

Trader Joe’s description: “Crafted with simple ingredients including pumpkin puree, pumpkin seeds, cinnamon, and nutmeg.” I am such a big fan of these! The flavor is subtle, but the spices are definitely there, especially the nutmeg aftertaste. I think these are a great appetizer for a fall get-together to make things just a bit more festive. While they are tasty by themselves, pairing them with the Trader Joe’s “Cowboy Caviar” gives a more robust flavor. Enjoying the chips with TJ’s fall-themed salsa could also make a great combo. I’ve also tried these chips with guacamole, and the pumpkin flavor is subtle enough to work, but the guacamole really just overpowers any pumpkin flavoring in the chips. It’s important to note that these are different from the fall leaf-shaped chips! I believe those are just normal tortilla chip-flavored. These are shaped normally, but have a pumpkin flavor. Photo by Pixabay

Butternut squash mac & Cheese

Trader Joe’s description: “Mezzi rigatoni pasta with butternut squash puree and a blend of gouda, cheddar, and parmesan Cheese” Shout out to the free sample station at the new Boylston Street Trader Joe’s because I honestly would not have thought to try this otherwise. That being said, I was pleasantly surprised, and my sample led me to buy my own! I notice the butternut squash in the texture more than anything as it makes for a thicker sauce without the dish being too heavy or overly cheesy. The mac and cheese comes in a tray that can be microwaved, so it’s honestly a great (and cost-effective — just $3.79) option in a dorm, especially since it cooks in about five minutes. There are only two servings per container, however. So serving it for a crowd is probably not realistic.

Maple brown butter almonds

Trader Joe’s description: “Roasted almonds covered in a maple brown butter-flavored confectionery coating & dusted with cocoa powder & maple sugar.” If you are someone who prefers more syrup than pancake, these are for you. The flavor is strong and just like maple syrup. While they’re good, I probably will not be buying again (I’ll stick to covering my almonds with dark chocolate). That being said, these are great to have around and snack on throughout the day, particularly when you want something sweet! They are also probably the most unique thing I taste-tested. You really do not have to like almonds to enjoy these, but you should be fond of maple syrup. Photo by Nadine Primeau on Unsplash

Pumpkin loaf