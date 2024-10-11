Revamp Your Hair With “Moonlights”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re looking for a hair transformation or a way to refresh your balayage, it might be time to consider the latest fall trend: “moonlights.”

If your TikTok feed looks anything like mine, you’ve probably seen countless videos of girls getting bleach combed through their hair to achieve that effortlessly sun-kissed look. But, if you aren’t aware of the trend, you might wonder: What are moonlights, and how are they different from a regular balayage?

Moonlights are a modern twist on traditional highlights designed to mimic the reflection of natural light in your hair. This technique involves a colorist applying bleach freehand, focusing on areas where the sun would naturally shine like the front, sides, and crown of your head. The bleach is then combed through the hair to create a balayage-like effect, giving your hair a bright, glowing appearance!

While moonlights and balayage both aim to create a natural sun-kissed look, there are a few key differences.

A balayage involves a structured, focal application of bleach to create a soft and natural gradation. Conversely, moonlighting involves a more free-form way of applying bleach—which results in less structured and less saturated highlights.

Moonlighting also has a more defined placement, resulting in a bolder look with more contrast.

While this sounds great and certainly looks stunning online, there’s likely one question still running through your mind: Is this actually worth getting or is this trend overrated?

The answer—like most answers to hair questions—is that it depends on you.

Moonlighting’s biggest appeal lies in its versatility and speed. A traditional balayage might involve hours of sitting in a salon chair, while moonlighting is quicker and offers a bright, low-maintenance option.

Your hair will continue to look naturally sun-kissed (or moon-bathed) as it grows out, but you also can apply a toner every couple of months to keep it looking fresh. This technique is especially effective on darker hair, giving the color a visible lift, and on layered lengths for extra dimension.

Ultimately, moonlighting is perfect for those undecided about fully dyeing their hair, looking for a low-maintenance look, or considering highlights for the first time. Just remember to bring multiple examples to your colorist and research their methods!

So, is it worth it? For a quick, versatile, and low-maintenance look that offers dazzling results, moonlighting might just be your answer!

