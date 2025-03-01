The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

I won’t lie, I consume a lot of television—more than I’d like to admit. Whether it be watching sports or tuning into my favorite shows, I spend a great deal of time in front of my TV.

I consider myself to be a binge-watcher. Though it might not be the healthiest way to consume media, some shows get so intriguing that I can’t help but watch hours of the program at a time.

Recently, I can’t get myself away from reality television.

Last summer, I watched all 11 seasons of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules. Each season consists of about 20 episodes, each running about 40 minutes. The series highlights the staff of SUR Restaurant, and showcases them navigating their friendships, romantic relationships, and career aspirations.

Though it lost some popularity throughout its time on air, the series had a major revival in 2023 due to #Scandoval. During the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules, it was revealed that decade-long partners Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval had split, due to the latter’s affair with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss.

After learning the details of the scandal, I decided to watch the show in its entirety. Though I am Team Ariana through and through, I am somewhat grateful to “Scandoval” for pulling me into this reality TV masterpiece. To this day, I consider VPR to be one of my favorite shows of all time.

A recent obsession of mine is MTV’s iconic series, Jersey Shore. My roommate and I spend hours at a time watching Snooki, JWoww, and the rest of the gang live out their summers in Seaside Heights, work at the Shore Store during the day, and party at Karma at night.

There is something so captivating about this show. It could be the ridiculously dramatic friend group fights, the low-resolution camera quality, or LMFAO’s “Get Crazy” blasting during the opening credits, but I just can’t get enough. Seriously, Jersey Shore makes me want duck nails and horrible spray tans to come back in style. Anyone around to GTL? The cabs are here!

Some of my other favorite reality shows are Love Island USA, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, and Dance Moms. I’m a sucker for the drama, the chaos, and the completely ridiculous moments that make these shows so fun to watch.

Honestly, nothing beats a good reality TV binge, and I have zero regrets about loving every second of it.

Is this pleasure really that guilty?

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!