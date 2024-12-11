The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Calling all of my 90s rom-com girlies!

It’s almost winter break, and for me, that means curling up on the couch with a bowl of popcorn and watching all of my favorite comfort movies. More specifically, my favorite Julia Roberts films.

Since last year, I’ve been on a mission to watch as many classic romantic comedies as I can, and most of them happen to star the fabulous Julia Roberts. From all that I’ve watched so far, here are some of my favorites to add to your winter watch list.

Pretty Woman One of my favorite movies of all time, Pretty Woman, is a representative example of a rags-to-riches story. Julia Roberts plays an escort named Vivian Ward, who works on the streets of Los Angeles. She gives a wealthy businessman, Edward Lewis (Richard Gere), directions to his hotel. Edward then takes Vivian under his wing and off the streets, forming a deeper and more meaningful connection. This film is filled with laughable, heartwarming moments and is perfect for a night in! Notting Hill For anyone who’s visited the Notting Hill Bookshop in London, this one’s for you! Notting Hill is a prime example of a classic meet-cute scenario between an average bookstore owner, William Thacker (Hugh Grant), and a movie star, Anna Scott (Julia Roberts). William introduces Anna to his friends and family, and ultimately to a more meaningful life than superficial parties and paparazzi. It’s a great watch if you’re a fan of character development and British accents! My Best Friend’s Wedding My Best Friend’s Wedding compiles all of the stereotypical elements of a 90s rom-com to create a more distinctive storyline. The main character, Julianne Potter (Julia Roberts), falls in love with her newly engaged childhood best friend and does everything in her power to sabotage the wedding. While I did question Julianne’s actions for most of the movie, I couldn’t look away from my screen to watch the disaster unfold. I highly recommend it to anyone wanting a juicy, drama-filled rom-com! photo by Sandy Millar on Unsplash Sleeping with the Enemy This is definitely the most suspenseful film on this list! Sleeping with the Enemy dives into themes of horror and a quest for freedom. Roberts showcases a different side to her acting repertoire as her character escapes her abusive husband to start a new life under a new identity. If you like a psychological thriller with a touch of romance, you should put this at the top of your list! Eat, Pray, Love In Eat, Pray, Love, a mature Elizabeth Gilbert (Julia Roberts) decides to break free from her lifeless marriage and chase her ambitions to experience new cultures across the world. Over the course of a year, Elizabeth meets new friends and lovers, finding inner peace on her self-discovery journey. I would recommend this if you have an itch for travel and renewal at the start of the new year!

Grab your favorite snacks and get cozy with a Julia Roberts movie marathon!

