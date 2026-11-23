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In 2021, Aubrey Graham, better known by his stage name, Drake, released his sixth studio album: Certified Lover Boy. Since its debut, these tracks have amassed over 7 billion streams and over 10 million album sale equivalents (digital listens converted to traditional full-album sales).

Certified Lover Boy has 21 tracks equating to almost an hour and a half of music. Within it there’s everything from somber reflections of past relationships to unapologetic anthems of self-worth. Here’s my personal ranking of every song released on this album.

“In The Bible”

Honestly, I never play this song. It’s very forgettable, and the Lil Durk and Giveon features aren’t doing much to make it more appealing. The chorus is the worst part, in my opinion.

“You Only Live Twice”

Another track with disappointing features. Unfortunately, I wish Lil Wayne could’ve done more on the whole, but the lyrics are lacking as well. Photo by Burst from Pexels

“Papi’s Home”

An exceedingly average song from Drake. It doesn’t strike me musically or lyrically, and seems to just serve as an introduction to the album itself.

“Love All”

This song is neck and neck with “Papi’s Home” for me. I have similar critiques, specifically that it was repetitive and forgettable. There are many better songs on the album.

“7am On Bridle Path”

I believe the lyrics of this track are levels above the prior songs. However, it still lacks the catchiness of my higher rankings. Overall, it’s a decent song.

“Knife Talk”

I’m sure everyone remembers this from their middle school and high school days. Though it’s a really nostalgic song, that seems to be the only thing going for it. “Knife Talk” is overplayed and lacks depth in the lyrics and vocals. Photo by Travis Yewell from Unsplash

“No Friends In The Industry”

Another song that I don’t play much, but I can admit that it’s a good one. It especially showcases Drake’s traditional rap skills.

“Fountains”

This song, featuring Tems, diverges a lot from the rest of the album, in my opinion. “Fountains” has a consistent, rhythmic beat throughout the entirety of the song. I’m just turned off by the autotune on the vocals.

“F*****g Fans”

Ultimately, there’s nothing wrong with the track on this song; I just find it exceedingly average, and don’t play it much myself. It’s decent, but just not my vibe.

“Fair Trade”

Now we’re getting into some of the better features on this album. Travis Scott certainly pulled his weight on this hit, which made it a 2021 staple song for me.

“Champagne Poetry”

As the first song on Certified Lover Boy, there are high expectations which I think are met. The song switches beats from an angelic intro to a more rap-focused half, which exemplifies the duality of Drake’s skills. Alvaro Serrano

“Way 2 Sexy”

Another great feature with Future and Young Thug. As one of the album’s more upbeat songs, it’s very catchy and repeatable. The lyricism is simple and not deep, but that’s not to be expected from every song.

“The Remorse”

I believe that many people would argue that this song should be ranked higher. However, I don’t find myself choosing to listen to this song. The lyrics are very developed and touching, and I love the piano introduction.

“Girls Want Girls”

This track with Lil Baby is a great addition to anyone’s summer playlist, and it’s easy to get into the beat of the song. However, some may find the song a little repetitive.

“Yebba’s Heartbreak”

Even though it’s a brief interlude in the album, I find “Yebba’s Heartbreak” to be one of the most impactful songs. Yebba’s vocals are able to convey great emotional depth in just a couple of minutes, instantly switching the vibes of the album.

“Get Along Better”

Ty Dolla $ign’s contributions to this song really boosts its ranking for me. I think this track has great storytelling and is incredibly catchy. Photo by Bruce Mars from Unsplash

“IMY2”

I remember being so excited to see that Drake and Kid Cudi were collaborating, and I was not disappointed. It’s difficult for me to say anything except for the fact that this is simply a great song. The vocals, lyrics, and instrumentals all hit so hard.

“TSU”

Without a doubt, this is one of the catchiest songs Drake has ever released. Admittedly, Drake claims he was simply turning a story into a recording when he made this, emphasizing his ability to convey experiences. The first beat drop really makes this entire track.

“Pipe Down”

Even though it’s not my favorite in the ranking, I can admit this is one of the greatest examples of Drake’s lyricism. The beat is amazing and makes it an absolute banger that I play on repeat.

“Race My Mind”

Perhaps one of Drake’s most heartbreaking tracks, and certainly on this album, “Race My Mind” is a classic. The devastating storytelling paired with the reccurring harp makes this a very sympathetic song. Photo by Fixelgraphy from Unsplash

“N 2 Deep”