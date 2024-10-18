Pumpkin Spice Everything – Love It Or Hate It?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As you feel the chills in the air, see the leaves turning into shades of yellow and red, and smell the sweet, delicious waft of pumpkin spice, you know fall is here. From lattes and doughnuts to candles and body scrubs, it feels like pumpkin spice has taken over everything. But how did this flavor become such a big part of the fall culture?

The pumpkin spice trend started back in the early 2000s when Starbucks introduced its iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte, according to a CNN Business article. This sweet and creamy drink quickly became a fall favorite, kicking off a pumpkin spice frenzy that has only gotten stronger over the years.

The flavor has been a hit on its own but has also received commotion when mixed with other drinks like chai lattes. The warm cinnamon and nutmeg spices bring the cozy feeling of autumn get-togethers and nights by the fire—which is exactly what we need in such cold weather!

However, some people (including me) sometimes wonder if we really need pumpkin-flavored everything.

Often it feels like there’s just too much pumpkin spice everywhere, which restricts us from being creative with other flavors. With pumpkin spice showing up in everything from cereal to toothpaste, it is often common to feel like you have had enough.

Despite the debates and discussions surrounding the pumpkin spice craze, there is one thing for certain: it has undeniably become a signature feature of the fall season. So, whether you love pumpkin spice or you hate it, there is no denying that this flavor is sticking around for the next few weeks, and certainly for years to come.

For those seeking a break from the pumpkin overload, fear not—there are plenty of other delightful seasonal flavors waiting to be explored. Try the earthy notes of maple or the comforting warmth of apple cinnamon. The fall season offers a diverse array of flavors to suit every palate. So, as you embrace the autumn spirit, take a moment to savor the multitude of tastes and aromas that make this time of year truly special.

And if you’ve had your fill of all these warm spices, don’t worry—the nostalgic ‘peppermint’ themed everything will be on its way soon enough!

