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On Monday, Oct. 19, a protest was held at Marsh Plaza, organized by non-tenure-track faculty. Faculty have been in communication with Boston University about renewing their contracts for nearly two years now, and none of their requests have been met. Dr. Courtney Pina Miller, a senior lecturer in the CAS Writing program, is a prominent figure in this demonstration.

“Non-tenure-track faculty have been fighting for a new contract, negotiating for [over a year],” Miller said. “We do the majority of the teaching on this campus, and we’re not compensated fairly.”

“What we’re fighting for are just basic protections such as making sure BU isn’t going to make us teach more classes without compensating us, making sure our class sizes stay small, especially small writing seminars, and maintaining certain caps on our class sizes,” Miller continued.

Growing class sizes is one of the biggest topics in debate at BU that many students don’t realize, specifically in writing seminars. By increasing the caps of these class sizes, BU will be able to fit more students in these classes, meaning more overall students and tuition money flowing in.

But this will decrease the quality of education in these small seminars. Freshman Miya Lockwood, majoring in economics, agrees that smaller class sizes are more beneficial for learning.

“One of the many reasons students attend BU is to have a smaller class size,” Lockwood said. “I have two [large] lecture hall classes and two smaller classes, and I totally prefer my smaller classes.”

Smaller class sizes create a more personal place for learning, and it’s more helpful for meeting new students. It’s also easier and more enjoyable for faculty to teach. Professors don’t often have the opportunity to get to know their students in class, but smaller class sizes help with this.

“BU promises a certain quality of education to its students,” Miller elaborated. “Certain classes, [writing seminars] included, cannot be taught in a huge lecture.”

Another thing the non-tenure-track faculty are fighting for is renewed, stronger contracts. While tenure-track faculty have consistently gotten raises and renewed contracts and benefits, non-tenure-track faculty have seen minimal to none of this.

Lockwood saw the trends of this at the protest. “They talked a lot about the math of it, and how they had a graph of all the other employee salaries going up, and then the non-tenure-track faculty’s [raises] stayed the same, if not marginally better,” she said.

Non-tenure-track faculty also have different titles than tenure-track faculty. They’re not technically labeled professors, which is unfair.

“Tenure-track faculty start as an assistant professor, then associate professor, and then full professor,” Miller explained. “For non-tenure-track faculty, it’s the same three-tiered structure, and usually about the same amount of time in between each step. However, tenure-track faculty get tenure or are promoted based on publications and research, whereas we get promoted based on our teaching excellence, and our service to the university…. We’re asking for our titles to match the tenure-track professor.”

Even though both she and her tenure-track counterparts have PhDs, and Miller’s main job at the university is to teach, she isn’t labeled as a professor. This is a minor difference, but by matching the language between these sides of faculty, there would be less of a divide.

Before the protest, there were many meetings to communicate these grievances. “We come together regularly to discuss and negotiate different aspects of the requests that we’re making to update our contracts, and those meetings have just not been productive at all,” Miller said. This is what led to the Marsh Plaza protest last month.

Dr. Miller says this protest was successful because it created conversation. Most people, such as students and other faculty, didn’t know this was an issue until this protest, me included. So, I would also consider this protest successful.

Even though it was small, it was powerful. “The energy of this one was a lot different [than a larger protest I attended in Chicago] because this was a smaller group,” Lockwood recounted. “But I was a part of that, and it also made it feel more important because I’m one of the few students who were there.”

The chants were loud, the signs were held proudly, and demonstrators marched all the way to BU president Melissa Gilliam’s office and chanted until Gilliam had representatives come down and speak to the crowd. Ever since then, these negotiations have been ongoing.

But during the demonstration, BU administrators emailed the organizers to “turn down the volume” of the protest, which only turned up the volume. Both Miller and Lockwood expressed their disdain for this comment.

With this, faculty were also asked to not share this protest with students, which is why there weren’t many students there. Students have a right to know what issues are prevalent on their campuses and to exercise their freedom to demonstrate.

“This speaks to the fact that they’re trying to keep this from the students who are pretty much paying for [everything on campus],” Lockwood stated.

Lockwood also agrees that BU students should know about the current events on BU’s campus. “[Dr. Miller] said that they were being told not to tell students about it. But I think it’s very problematic for them to try to silence teachers from talking to the students that are paying so much to go here because, well, at least, I want to know where my money is going.”

If our tuition money isn’t going to the faculty, then where is it going?



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