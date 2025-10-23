Nostalgic Fall Movies To Watch Before October Ends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here are my top picks for the most nostalgic Halloween movies!

Hocus Pocus

As arguably the most iconic and nostalgic fall movie of all time, this had to be number one on this list. Following a new-to-town teenager named Max, this film takes place in Salem, MA, on Halloween night. The tale of the Sanderson sisters plagues children and adults alike in Salem. Max, a nonbeliever, doesn’t take an interest in the stories until he resurrects the trio of witches himself. From there, he must work to send them back where they came from before dawn the next day. What ensues is a good-time film and comedic excellence all wrapped up in the nostalgia of a ’90s Halloween. And, it’s also where we got the iconic line used every Halloween on social media: “It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus.”

Scream (1996)

It’s not a fall movie list without one scary movie (or two…), but Scream is a rewatch for me every year. Despite completely transforming the horror movie genre with its meta-humor, it also accomplishes what all slasher movies should set out to be: gory, suspenseful, comedic, and shocking. We follow Sidney Prescott, a teenager in town dealing with the recent murder of her mother. She begins being taunted by the killer, “Ghostface,” as he murders her classmates one by one, making it clear she will be next. This movie embodies the horror genre, and almost 30 years later, Ghostface costumes still plague the streets on Halloween. The iconic line will forever be repeated: “What’s your favorite scary movie?” Photo by Andrea Davis from Unsplash

Good Will Hunting

Stepping away from the overtly fall and Halloween movies for a second, this film is one of my favorites of all time. We follow Will Hunting, a janitor at MIT who is also an undiscovered mathematical genius. When he solves an intimidating equation meant for students attending the institution, he captures the attention of a professor who wants to mentor him. But Will, dealing with his own demons, does not want to change his life. This leads to the introduction of Sean Maguire, a therapist who breaks through Will’s walls and finds the boy underneath it all. Taking place in South Boston, this movie depicts the effects of class division and trauma, and how that influences the way people’s lives unfold. Featuring autumnal shots of Boston and depicting a dark tone of personal growth, this is a movie worth adding to your list. And how could I possibly choose between the iconic movie quotes, “How do you like them apples?” and “I had to go see about a girl,”?

Twitches

My childhood, my favorite Halloween movie, and the film that made me want to be a twin. Twitches is a Disney Channel Original Movie that follows twins Alex and Camryn, who were switched at birth. When they meet, they discover that not only are they twins, but they are also witches. Sent away as babies to escape the evil force taking over their home kingdom, they have to work as adults to learn their power, work together — despite their (drastic) differences — and defeat “The Darkness.” A Halloween staple for most children raised in the 2000s, this movie is fun, magical, nostalgic, and an exploration of sisterhood. The iconic line “Love is infinite. You can always make more when you need it. And just because you give some to someone else doesn’t mean you take any of it away from me,” is my favorite!

Halloween (1978)

Although Scream might have transformed the horror genre, Halloween invented it. With a killer opening scene depicting a young Michael Myers murdering his older sister on Halloween night, the film jumps 15 years later, when he escapes his captivity and returns to his hometown for another Halloween night. Except this time, he chooses Laurie Strode — a high school student spending the night babysitting — as his victim. As her friends get picked off one by one, this film creates suspense with the iconic Halloween theme song in moments of fear. What’s more is this is widely acknowledged as one of the scariest soundtracks of all time. The quote “It’s Halloween, everyone’s entitled to one good scare” is so iconic.

At least one Harry Potter movie….

The epitome of comfort and childhood memories. This eight-movie series follows Harry Potter and his sidekicks Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger as they navigate the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. With new villains every movie (but usually a defense against the dark arts professor) and the ominous presence of Voldemort prevalent throughout the series, these films are perfect for the fall season. With frequent autumnal scenes and spooky journeys, these films are my seasonal tradition. A cultural phenomenon and loved by all, the Harry Potter franchise features feel-good movies that let viewers escape to a world of magic, friendship, and adolescence. The line “It is our choices, Harry, that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities,” is so comforting. Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

