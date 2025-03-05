The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Valentine’s Day is great and all, but let’s be real—Galentine’s Day is where the real fun is! Whether you’re single, taken, or somewhere in between, Feb. 14 is the perfect excuse to celebrate the amazing women in your life. From brunch to spa days, Boston has plenty of ways to make the day extra special with your besties. So, grab your girls and get ready to make this Galentine’s Day the most iconic yet!

Treat Yourselves to a Cozy Brunch Nothing says Galentine’s like a brunch with your favorite people. Head to The Friendly Toast restaurant for a quirky, comfort-food-filled experience. For perfect Instagram pictures, you can try Tatte Bakery, which has a more aesthetic vibe. If you’re feeling extra fancy, book a table at the Saltie Girl for an upscale brunch with seafood specialties and creative cocktails. Don’t forget to toast your friendship with a mimosa—or a coffee if you have an 8 a.m. the next day! Photo by Rachel Park from Unsplash Have a Self-Care Spa Day Unwind and pamper yourselves with a spa day in the city! Try G20 Spa + Salon in Back Bay for massages and facials or check out Boston’s Float Studio for a unique sensory deprivation experience. If you’re on a budget, grab some face masks and comfy robes, and do an at-home spa night with DIY manicures and a rom-com marathon. Hydrating masks, fluffy slippers, and watching Legally Blonde for the hundredth time make for the ultimate self-care night. Unsplash Go Ice Skating at Frog Pond If you’re up for something more active (and don’t mind a little falling), head to Frog Pond in Boston Common for some classic ice-skating fun. This is an affordable and festive way to enjoy the winter season with your friends. Plus, you can grab hot cocoa afterward and pretend you’re in a Hallmark movie! Just make sure at least one of you knows how to skate to avoid total wipeout. Have a Themed Movie Night Host a Galentine’s movie marathon with classics like Clueless, Bridesmaids, The Devil Wears Prada, and Legally Blonde. Go all out with themed snacks, cozy blankets, and matching PJs. If you want to step it up, check out Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline for a vintage cinema experience; the theater often has unique themed screenings! A pro-tip: Go full Elle Woods and bring pink popcorn to keep the Galentine’s aesthetic going! MGM Try a Cute DIY Night Get creative with a DIY craft night! Make friendship bracelets, custom candles, or even try a paint-and-sip night at Muse Paintbar in Somerville. It’s fun to bond while making something cute to take home. If you’re feeling nostalgic, make vision boards together using old magazines; manifesting your dream life with your besties is a whole vibe! Want something more low-key? Bake and decorate heart-shaped cookies while blasting a Taylor Swift playlist. Indulge in a Dessert Crawl Why settle for one sweet treat when you can make a whole night of it? Start at L.A. Burdick in Back Bay for their famous hot chocolate, then head to Mike’s Pastry or Modern Pastry in the North End for a classic Boston cannoli debate. If you’re craving something trendy, check out Taiyaki NYC Boston for cute fish-shaped ice cream cones or Blackbird Doughnuts for gourmet flavors. The only rule? No regrets. Igor Ovsyannykov/Pexels Go to a Karaoke Night Nothing strengthens friendships like screaming Dancing Queen at the top of your lungs! Book a private room at Do Re Mi Karaoke in Allston or Limelight Stage + Studios downtown for a night of hilarious, off-key performances. Whether you’re channeling your inner Beyoncé or vibing to some early 2000s throwbacks, karaoke with the girls is guaranteed to be a core memory! Bonus points if you perform Wannabe by the Spice Girls for peak girl-power energy. Plan a Staycation in the City If you and your friends want to go all out, book a one-night stay at a cute hotel like The Liberty Hotel or The Revolution Hotel for a mini getaway without leaving Boston. Spend the evening ordering room service, watching chick flicks, and doing face masks. If you’re on a budget, turn your dorm or apartment into a “staycation” spot with fairy lights, takeout, and a pile of cozy blankets. Photo by KoolShooters from Pexels Go Shopping and Thrifting Treat yourselves to a shopping spree or a thrift challenge! Newbury Street has tons of high-end and local boutique stores, while Buffalo Exchange and the Garment District are great for scoring unique second-hand finds. Want to make it more fun? Set a budget and challenge your friends to put together the most outrageous or stylish outfit. The loser buys the next round of coffee! Take a Fun Workout Class Another active option for the girls is trying a group workout class together! Sign up for a high-energy spin class at B/SPOKE Studios, a relaxing yoga session at YogaWorks, or even a dance class at The Dance Complex in Cambridge. Collectively struggling through a workout and immediately going for post-class smoothies is a great way to end Galentine’s Day!

No matter how you celebrate, the best part of Galentine’s Day is spending time with the people who make life a little brighter.

So, grab your girls, make some plans, and enjoy the ultimate love-fest for friendship!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!