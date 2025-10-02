New (School) Year Resolutions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we start a new year of classes, I wanted to share some of my current resolutions. Hopefully, they can help both you and me have a great semester!

Find Somewhere To Work Besides Your Dorm

As someone who always argued they worked better in their dorm (and only went to the library one time last semester), this was a hard habit for me to adopt. But really, everyone else is right; separating work time from personal time starts with separating the spaces. Whether it’s the library, a coffee shop, or an academic building, there are so many places on campus to be productive. That way, when you return to your dorm at the end of the day, you can know that your work for the day is (mostly) done and give in to some much-needed self-care.

Office Hours, Office Hours, Office Hours

Again, as someone who never went to office hours last year, I felt inclined to try a little harder this time around. Being in COM, it never felt essential for me to go compared to my STEM friends. But the time is there for a reason. A designated time to ask professors questions, get feedback, or even form a connection is vital for your success at a school like BU. Utilize this time this semester, develop this habit, and see how your understanding and connections blossom because of it.

Social Time Is Essential

Personally, I’ve never struggled with this. In fact, I struggle to find time for academics. But I know many people who let their social life take a backseat. While everyone is here to learn, it’s hard to do with a stressed-out and overwhelmed mindset. Even if it is just grabbing dinner with a friend instead of by yourself, allow your mind to take that break, make that connection with another person, and then return to work. BU is a great place for academics, but it is also a great place to meet people. And truth be told, when the semester ends, you’re going to think back on all the little moments with your friends along the way, and those memories are going to last a lot longer than a grade on a test.

Leave The BU Bubble