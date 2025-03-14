Navigating Boston’s Sports Scene: A BU Student’s Guide

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As college students in Boston, we’re in the perfect spot to experience a legendary sports culture.

Being someone who grew up in Los Angeles, I understand how overwhelming Boston’s intense, compact sports scene can be. But don’t worry, navigating it isn’t as tricky as it seems. Whether you’re catching a Red Sox game at Fenway, watching the Bruins battle it out on the ice, or (for my fellow Boston University students out there) cheering on your Terriers on campus, there are plenty of affordable ways to get in on the action.

Red Sox: student 9s Nothing beats a game at the Green Monster, the oldest MLB stadium still in use. Thanks to the Red Sox’s Student 9s program, Boston-based college students can snag tickets for just $9. While the promotion is closed until the season’s open in spring, the process is simple. Just sign up with your student .edu email, enter your phone number, and you’ll receive texts about available tickets on game days. Act fast when the texts come in because the seats go quickly! Grab a Fenway Frank and enjoy a sunny day at the stadium, watching a historic institution without breaking the bank. Bruins: Gameday Ticket texts If you’re looking for a bit of an icy experience, don’t miss out on the chance to watch the Bruins play live at TD Garden. Their gameday ticket texts offer fans the chance to purchase last-minute discounted tickets. Just register online with your email and phone number, and you’ll receive updates about available seats on game days. While availability and affordability may vary, the text alerts are a great way to stay tapped in and get to experience the electric atmosphere of the black and gold in person. Ariana Tarhanidis Celtics, Patriots, & Boston Fleet: GameTime App Deals For basketball, football, and hockey fans alike, the GameTime App is the go-to for snagging last-minute tickets to the games. Whether it’s the Celtics, Patriots, or the Boston Fleet (Boston’s new women’s hockey team), the app (available on the app store) offers heavily discounted tickets close to game time. It’s a budget-friendly way to experience top-tier sports action. Looking for an easy way to get to the games? Take the train! For Patriots games, The Patriot Train is a $20 round-trip train from South Station to Foxborough on game days, offering a hassle-free way to Gillette Stadium. Looking to go to a Boston Fleet game? A similar $10 train service runs from North Station to Lowell, making it easy and affordable to support Boston’s newest professional team at the Tsongas Center. BU sports: The All-Access Sports Pass This one is just for my fellow BU students, so avert your eyes if you’re not a Terrier. One of the biggest perks of being a BU student is the Sports Pass, which offers you free entry to all regular-season home games across various sports. From basketball at Case Gym to soccer on Nickerson Field and everything in between, there’s always an exciting game to catch. And, of course, you can watch the recent Beanpot Champion men’s ice hockey team at Agganis Arena or support women’s ice hockey at the newly-renovated Walter Brown Arena. To secure your spot, simply check the Sports Pass pickup link sent to your email every Monday, select your desired events, and add your tickets to your mobile wallet for easy scanning on game day. Show up, scan in, and be loud for your fellow Terriers. Earn a jersey: hardcore Terrier fans Looking to level up your BU sports experience? Attend eight or more BU men’s ice hockey games. After attending eight games, you’ll earn an exclusive BU hockey jersey at no extra cost! It’s the perfect way to show your support, enjoy competitive college sports, and get some new BU gear. Photo by Gracie Davenport

My Final Tips for Boston sports fans:

Follow social media: local teams may post last-minute ticket deals, giveaways, or discount codes!

Get there early: arriving early can ensure a better seat and enhance the experience!

Embrace the culture: Boston fans are passionate—wear your gear, learn the chants, and soak it all in!

Boston’s sports scene is legendary, and as a BU student, you have plenty of ways to be part of it. Whether it’s scoring cheap tickets, showing up for Terrier games, or making the trek to Foxborough, there’s something for every kind of fan.

Get out there, cheer loudly, and enjoy everything this city has to offer!

