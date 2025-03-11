Navigating Boston Winter: Staying Warm Without Sacrificing Style

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring may be on its way, but Boston’s brutal winter is here, bringing wind tunnels, snow, and air so cold your face hurts. Staying bundled up is a must—but that doesn’t mean your outfits have to be any less stylish. As a big fan of winter fashion, I’ve compiled a list of essentials that keep me warm while elevating my outfits.

the perfect coat A good coat is the foundation of any winter wardrobe—you’ll wear it every day, so it’s worth finding one you truly love. Trench coats are super chic and elevate any look, even if you’re just wearing a grey sweatsuit underneath. ZARA has a wide range of coat styles and colors, including a stunning faux fur coat that adds a touch of vintage glamour. For more options at different price points, check out Aritzia, H&M, or vintage shops around Boston. puffers Now that you have your trench coat of choice, you might want more variety in your winter wardrobe. A puffer coat is a must for mixing things up. They come in so many colors and are great for days that aren’t as freezing. I’m really into this brown one from Alo and this taupe one from Quince. And, of course, there’s Aritzia’s The Super Puff™, which comes in a million colors and seems to be the fan favorite in Boston. Nordstrom scarves Scarves are probably my favorite winter essential. When I’m walking down Comm Ave or Newbury Street, I love seeing all the different styles people are rocking. The key is having multiple so you can switch them up with your outfits. I love this brown plaid one from ZARA and this cashmere one from Uniqlo that comes in a ton of colors. One of my faves is from Covet on Newbury Street—cashmere, tan, plaid, and under $40! But scarves aren’t just a fashion statement—they’re a necessity for keeping warm. Harold Wijnholds via Unsplash gloves Gloves might not be the accessory that makes or breaks an outfit, but you’ll need them no matter what. Prioritizing function is key—I have a black touchscreen-friendly pair, plus a pair that converts from fingerless gloves to mittens, like this one from Menique. If you want something cuter, I love these UGG gloves with fur trim and these brown knitted mittens from Revolve. boots Winter fashion isn’t complete without the perfect pair of boots. Whether you’re into knee-highs, combat boots, or cozy UGGs, the right pair will get you through the season. I personally love brown combat boots for everyday wear (and for avoiding getting soaked by snow and rain puddles). For something dressier, these knee-high black leather boots from Madewell are perfect to pair with sheer black tights and a skirt for a night out with friends.

Shop for these winter fashion staples to brace the cold in style!

